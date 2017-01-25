Number of Airbnb hosts climbs to accommodate Super Bowl visitors

In most cases, the closer the apartment or townhome is to big events like the Super Bowl, the more visitors will have to pay. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The Super Bowl is a super opportunity for Airbnb. The number of hosts in Houston has recently risen some 40 percent.

Kristina Wilson rents several garage apartments in the Montrose area, like the one she showed us on Friday.

“Normally, all of this can be yours for 50 dollars a night," said Wilson.

She’s cooked up a plan to cash in during the Super Bowl by instituting what’s called “surge pricing.”

The apartment we saw is now listed for $400 a night. That's a 700% increase!

"It is apparently still a bargain. No one has balked at the price," said Wilson.

Nightly prices range in the thousands of dollars for entire homes or condos. In most cases, the closer to Super Bowl-related venues, the higher the price.

Airbnb reports the average price for all listings city-wide is about $143 per night.

"Things have gotten really insane in the last week or so," said Wilson. She fielded requests from at least six Falcons fans just before our interview.

But she’s not picking sides when it comes to renting.

"Everybody's money spends just the same” she said.

Wilson said she hopes they leave the place intact, win or lose.

There appear to be no rules against hosts jacking up prices during big events. Hotels do the same thing.

However, apartment complexes do have rules regarding subletting, so be sure to do your research.

