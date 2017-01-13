NRG GM focuses on the details for Super Bowl LI

NRG Stadium (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - At NRG park, handling heat is Mark Miller's job. As general manager, booking, maintenance, pleasing clients and five million customer a year are priorities.

In 23 days, his blueprints for hosting world's biggest game must be perfect. Hours later, his staff must make room for the park's never ending show lineup.

"Hopefully it all works out," Miller said. "Everybody's got it figured out. There's an "A" plan, and a "B" plan, and a "C" plan, whatever we need to make those adjustments."

Crews that already hung Super Bowl banners outside the stadium have to clear out the Boat Show by Tuesday.

Over the next three weeks, the NFL needs space to build television sets, security perimeters, and room for decorators to turn NRG Center into a gameday party venue.

After the game, crews must pull up the field and make room for "Monster Jam." Usually that kind of transition takes three to four days; this time workers get 18 hours, Miller said.

However, for a crew that tore down the Houston Rodeo setup in favor of the NCAA's Final Four in record time, this year's transition hardly seems too much to expect.

"There's always that 'oh by the way, we forgot to tell you about this,'" Miller said. "That happens everyday around here."

Those surprise requests from clients keep Miller's staff on site around the clock.

Sixteen years ago, during Miller's first transition, he didn't go home for three days. Now, he lets others do the heavy lifting. You can't even pay him to see a concert off duty.

"It's like taking a bus ride if you're a bus driver," Miller said. "I don't go to events."

All he does is worry about details and handle whatever heat comes his way.

