No t-shirts or sneakers! Club Nomadic to 'strictly' enforce dress code

HOUSTON – Heads up! If you’re going to Club Nomadic to see Sam Hunt, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars or Taylor Swift -- dress appropriately.

The first of the shows gets underway Thursday night.

The club’s information webpage clearly states it has a dress code and entry policy.

Leave the t-shirts and sneakers at home!

The policy states:

Fashionable Upscale Attire Required. DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED: NO Athletic Gear and Apparel, T-Shirts, Tank Tops, Shorts, Torn or Cutoff Clothing, Men's Sandals, Sneakers, Athletic Shoes and Offensive Prints on Clothing. Many regular nightclubs have similar policies, but some may be surprised to find it at a ticketed concert event.

