KHOU
Close

No parking available for Club Nomadic; more Bruno Mars tickets on sale

The owner of Club Nomadic hosted a tour of the venue where Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars will performing separate concerts during Super Bowl week in Houston.

KHOU.com and Tim Wetzel, KHOU 2:22 PM. CST January 26, 2017

HOUSTON – The organizers provided a sneak peek at Club Nomadic Thursday morning as they put in the final touches in time for Super Bowl LI.

The traveling nightclub, which covers 62,500 square feet, is located at 2121 St. Edwards St. in the Sawyer Heights area.

The big news revealed at Thursday’s press conference was that there no parking available for guests near the venue. Organizers advised that concertgoers use either Uber or shuttles to get to the site.

They also said that they have secured 2,500 spaces at the Allen Center Garage, and guests can take shuttles from there.

The other big news was that an additional 1,200 tickets will be made available for Bruno Mars' Feb. 3 concert. Those tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Photo Tour: Club Nomadic almost ready for Super Bowl concerts

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories