Michael Strahan's 10 tips for a super Houston visit

When Michael Strahan comes to Houston to help cover the Super Bowl for Fox Sports, the Pro Football Hall of Famer will have more on his mind than the championship game.

The former New York Giant and Emmy Award-winning television personality was born there, and his parents still call it home. “There’s a lot of great stuff in Houston. People have misconceptions. They think it’s cowboys riding around on horses, but it’s a fun, advanced city.” He shares some favorite sites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

The Breakfast Klub

Bring your appetite — and your patience — to this midtown Houston institution. It may take a while to be seated, Strahan warns. “Just like everyone else, I wait.” Specialties include dishes like chicken wings and waffles, and catfish and grits. “Don’t go there and order a fruit cup. You’ve got to be ready to eat,” Strahan says. thebreakfastklub.com

The Galleria

One of the nation’s largest shopping malls stands out for its huge size and amenities, including two hotels, 400-plus stores and an ice rink. “It has some things you won’t find in any other mall,” Strahan says. “It lives up to the statement that everything’s bigger in Texas.” simon.com/mall/the-galleria

Demeris Bar-B-Q

While there’s no shortage of barbecue joints in Houston, Strahan is partial to this one, where he feasted as a teenager. The restaurant, owned by a high school football teammate’s family, often would feed the entire team after practices. “It brings back memories for me. I’m looking forward to having some when I get down there.” demeris.com

Texas Southern University

Strahan rose to national prominence while playing football at this city institution. Texas Southern is a historically black college, but it enrolls nearly 10,000 students of all races and ethnicities. “It’s a nice campus, nice school, nice people,” he says. "I wouldn’t be here without them there. If anyone wants to know more about me, that would be a good place to visit.” tsu.edu

Hermann Park

This historic 445-acre greenspace has a zoo, monuments and museums, but Strahan’s drawn by its tranquility. “When it gets a little hectic, it’s good to know there’s a place to go and calm your mind and relax.” But it wasn’t always that way. Back in college, Strahan remembers visiting to work out, doing “wind sprints and all kinds of stuff I don’t want to do anymore.” hermannpark.org

Hugo’s

Come to this Montrose area restaurant run by James Beard-nominated chef Hugo Ortega for regional Mexican specialties. Strahan fills up on both food and sangria. “I’m not shy about eating and one thing I love just as much as food is great drinks. They give you a great combination of both,” he says. “It’s very highly rated and incredibly good.” hugosrestaurant.net

Cypresswood Golf Club

Strahan’s a big fan of this 36-hole club north of the city, which has hosted the PGA qualifying school and consistently rates as one of the best public courses in Texas. “I love trying these courses. I’m a golfaholic and that’s a great place.” cypresswood.com

Discovery Green

Strahan was surprised to learn about this downtown city park when he visited Houston last summer to tape a show kicking off the football season. Since it opened in 2008, it has helped bring new life to the city center with performance stages, gardens and multiple play areas — for humans and dogs. “I knew nothing about it. Houston has a lot of these hidden enclaves,” he says. discoverygreen.com

Equinox Fitness Club

If pre-game partying is beginning to wear you down, Strahan suggests a workout at his health club. “It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s a very sexy vibe,” he says. “It feels inspiring. It’s extremely clean and well-maintained.” While it’s a membership-only club, visitors can book a spa treatment, which will let them use the fitness center as well. equinox.com

NRG Stadium

After all the build-up, the game will finally play out in this coliseum, which was the first in the NFL built with a retractable roof. Strahan says fans will be impressed by the friendliness of the staff and the easy access. “It’s incredibly engineered and beautiful,” he says. But when he played there in 2002, he admits things didn’t go so well: “We got our butts kicked.” nrgpark.com

