The Square at Memorial City hosting countdown to Super Bowl events

HOUSTON- The Square at Memorial City is gearing up for Super Bowl with a series of events leading up to the big game.

There will be various adult and family-friendly activities such as a chili cook-off and live performances.

Events begin Friday, Jan. 27 and end with an "Ultimate Big Game Watch Party" on the evening of Feb. 5. They will take place at The Square which is located on the west side of Memorial City between The Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano's Little Italy.

Below is a list of their events:

Football Family Movie Night

Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A special screening of "Rudy" on The Square's big screen television.

Visitors can bring blankets and lawn chairs. Complimentary popcorn will be available.

Chili Cook-off

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Briggs True Texas Sauces & Seasonings presents a chili cook-off for $10. You can try chili from different chefs and cooks. There will also be live entertainment.

Draft Night

Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out a live musical performance from The Slags. There will also be giant yard games and and a giant beer pong tournament. Bar bites and drat beer will be served by 8th Wonder Brewery.

Friday Night Lights

Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy live performances from the Lunchbox Dance Crew and Sonic Boom Drum Line.

Superstar Saturday

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Take part in the Little Rookies Training Camp and End Zone Celebration Dance Off

Former Houston Oiler, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson will sign autographs and perform his famous 'funky chicken' end zone dance.

Ultimate Big Game Watch Party

Sunday, Feb 5. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring blankets, chairs and friends to watch Super Bowl LI

