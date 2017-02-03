Meet one of eight living fans to attend every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman

HOUSTON - Of all the Patriots fans in Houston to support their team, there’s one who has taken his love of the sport to the next level.

Donald Crisman has attended at every Super Bowl ever held. The first was in 1967.

“[My friends and I] had a little talk and I said, ‘This could turn into the World Series of football, so maybe we ought to go again,” said Crisman.

Now, he’s in Houston 51 years later. But, of course, this isn’t his first game in town.

“This compares quite favorably. Of course, things were pretty laid back when the game was at Rice Stadium. Super Bowl VIII. It wasn’t anything like this big hoorah. I think they had college bands for the halftime. They didn’t have Lady Gaga,” he said.

Over the years, he explained it got tougher and tougher to find tickets. However, his group, called the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club”, caught the NFL’s attention during Super Bowl XXXII.

“Since then, the NFL sets aside seats, two seats for each of us, for us to purchase. Although last year was special, the NFL paid for the tickets, our airfare, and hotel. We were on the 50 yard line last year,” said Crisman.

There are other perks to being a super fan too, his group was featured in a national ad campaign for VISA several years ago.

But the extra attention isn’t what keeps him coming back. He says the Super Bowl is simply the biggest game on the planet.

“I don’t know how many more I’ve got left in me. I turned 80, and I’ll be 81 in May, so we take it one year at a time,” he said.

