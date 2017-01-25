Lucky fan to wake up at NRG Stadium on morning of Super Bowl LI

The Courtyard Marriott is offering an experience for one lucky to wake up at NRG Stadium in a suite transofrmed into a guest room through its “Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest.” (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - What’s better than being at the Super Bowl? How about waking up at the stadium before the big game?

The Courtyard Marriott is offering this experience for one lucky fan through its “Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest.”

The hotel chain is transforming a suite inside NRG Stadium into a Courtyard guest room where the winner will wake up on the morning of Super Bowl LI. The contest launched last year at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi’s Stadium.

WATCH: 2015 Courtyard Super Bowl Suite Timelapse

During the entry period, which ran from September to November of last year, fans were encouraged to post their “most passionate NFL fan photo” on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CourtyardSuperBowlContest. The winner has not yet been announced.

For more information on the contest, visit the Courtyard Marriott’s website.

