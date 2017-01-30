Local restaurants and bars prepare for Super Bowl crowds

HOUSTON – Downtown restaurant and bar owners, not sure how many Super Bowl guests to expect or when, are scrambling to get enough staff, food and booze in place to keep customers happy.

At Christian’s Tailgate downtown, bartenders logged everything they have on tap Monday. They are preparing for one super shake up. Over the next six days, they could rake in two months’ worth of revenue.

For General Manager Chaise Dykes, there’s mixed emotions.

“(I’m) a little nervous (and) a little excited,” he said. “(We’ve) been waiting for this thing for a little while now.”

Organizers expect Super Bowl Live to lure a million people downtown over the next few days.

Dykes just does not know how big his crowds will be. That makes staffing a nightmare, especially when Houston’s experienced servers have plenty of other places to work.

So, in two days, he hired, trained and scheduled over a dozen new servers.

“Nobody wants to waste this week not making a dollar,” he said. “We want everybody making money and customers being happy.”

To help, they are promoting events on social media, including a celebrity bartending night last in the week.

“I think it’s probably going to work okay,” customer Susan Gant said.

For now, business is mostly regular customers like Gant. She just hopes the new staff is ready for the challenge of Super Bowl crowds. Dykes has a lot riding on it.

