Local 'polers' set to perform at Super Bowl Live

HOUSTON - The performers at Axis Pole Fitness are one of the local acts selected to perform at Super Bowl Live, the city’s 10-day Super Bowl festival in Discovery Green Park.

The performers are called “polers” and perform feats of strength, balance and beauty on poles, hanging silks, rings and hoops. It is not erotic dancing, said Axis Pole Fitness owner Rachel Tisdale. Her gym is located in Jersey Village on West Road.

She and her performers will be one of the roving acts in the park, performing in the evenings beginning on the first day of Super Bowl Live, January 28.

For more info on Axis Pole Fitness, visit: https://www.axispolefitness.com/

For more info on Super Bowl Live festival, visit: http://www.discoverygreen.com/superbowllive

