LIVE UPDATES: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Follow us here throughout the evening for all the latest updates from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots seek a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles try to win their first.
PHOTOS: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII
3RD QUARTER
Gronk gets involved on Pats' opening drive of the second half and comes up with a big TD.
We have a @RobGronkowski TOUCHDOWN.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
You know what that means... GRONK SPIKE. #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/YtRn2DlfY6
GRONK! #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/HoFxjloQp2— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
HALFTIME
PHOTOS: Justin Timberlake performs during Super Bowl LII halftime
Touching tribute.
A quick look.
Timelapse of @jtimberlake's #PepsiHalftime Show! 🔥#SBLII pic.twitter.com/3NTPWjSx6a— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
JT at the half!
INCREDIBLE, @JTimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/dWkGTdyvnA— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
2ND QUARTER
What a call! Nick Foles' first career catch is a big one.
YUP. Nick Foles is catching TD passes.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
In the @superbowl.
Unbelievable. #SBLII #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NGNpIrrshO
Crazy.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
It's @NFoles_9 receiving TD time! #SBLII #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/AFFT3wIu6q
Clement sets up the Eagles.
.@CoreyClement_6 gains 55 yards and puts the @Eagles in the red zone! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/NSkX9hJrD1— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
What a run by White! Beast Mode anyone?
.@SweetFeet_White just went BEASTMODE. #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/9GTLFVIroN— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Patriots score on a White TD, but the extra point is no good.#Eagles lead 15-12 with 2:04 left in the first half. #SBLII— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
.@SweetFeet_White pulls the @Patriots within 3! #NotDone#SBLII pic.twitter.com/99LDb4TeMv— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Pats get a critical turnover off deflection.
One of the craziest picks you'll ever see...— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Well done, @dharm32! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/bD2jxWP3LC
That great catch that set up the Blount TD.
The @NFoles_9 + @TheWorldof_AJ connection tonight is 🔥🔥🔥 #SBLII pic.twitter.com/QIv9D1pDrB— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Burkhead gets a big gain to set up a Pats FG.
.@LG_Blount comin' at ya! 😱😱😱— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
#FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/fbfmKp4PsZ
Gostkowski's 45-yard FG is GOOD!— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Eagles leading 15-6 with 7:24 remaining in the 1st half. #SBLII
Another look.
.@LG_Blount comin' at ya! 😱😱😱— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
#FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/fbfmKp4PsZ
Mood after that @LG_Blount TD: pic.twitter.com/OqcFU5D5dY— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Mr. Postseason rumbles for an Eagles TD.
WE SEE YOU, @LG_Blount!@Eagles TOUCHDOWN! #SBLII #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qigbevbwwR— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Mr. Postseason#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0KrN5eHIA4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Two-point try is no good, but the #Eagles lead 15-3 with 8:48 to go in the first half.#SBLII— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Did that trick play look familiar?
Amendola to Brady vs. Eagles.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Look familiar? pic.twitter.com/dt4FGM9Mhx
Patriots lose a deep threat after big hit.
#Patriots injury update: Brandin Cooks (head) has been ruled out for the game.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2018
Eagles get the stop of fourth down.
#Eagles defense shuts the door on fourth down.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/znzNhjGeUm— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Patriots break out the trickery in the second quarter.
The @Patriots get tricky...— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
And TB12 ALMOST makes the grab! 😱 #SBLII pic.twitter.com/oyL6ux6B92
Nope!
Gostkowski's 26-yard FG attempt is NO GOOD. #SBLII— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Leading after 15 minutes.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KZu2LKbXto— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
1ST QUARTER
Brady finds a wide open Amendola.
Got 'em, @dannyamendola! #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/CDCTsUKNfL— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
Eagles answer Patriots FB with a big TD.
What a throw.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
WHAT A CATCH.
This is just beautiful. @NFoles_9 + @TheWorldof_AJ. #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/4EfKczLGQj
The play that helped set up the @Eagles TD...— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
👏 @LG_Blount #SBLII #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FWxQJ8pGiy
Patriots even up the score.
Gostkowski's 26-yard FG is GOOD.— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
4:17 left in Q1... We're all tied up, 3-3!
📺: NBC #SBLII
Patriots first drive off to a good start.
TB12 + @ChrisHogan_15 = @Patriots 1st down! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/JK1HeIGj8e— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
Eagles get on the board first with a FG on their opening drive.
Broken up in the end zone! 🚫 #SBLII pic.twitter.com/SaigfmcLiZ— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
Philly is DENIED on 3rd down.@jake_elliott22's 25-yard FG is GOOD.— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
The @Eagles lead 3-0 with 7:55 left in Q1. #SBLII
What a conversion!
3rd & 12?— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
That's NO PROBLEM for the @Eagles! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/zE1pq8JtFy
Eagles get the bal first.
Patriots win the opening coin toss and defer to the second half. #Eagles ball first.#SBLII— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2018
PRE-GAME
Pink nails the National Anthem despite battling the flu.
INCREDIBLE.@Pink sings the National Anthem at @SuperBowl LII! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/xWgACgwNib— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
Singer Pink sang "The Star Spangled Banner" before her favorite team, the Eagles, took on the Patriots. https://t.co/zYCA8Z5VvG pic.twitter.com/VNvNxTxoIr— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2018
Gum or lozenge? https://t.co/5vxTKYLeCQ pic.twitter.com/vFHPgKp1M1— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 4, 2018
MORE: Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem despite having the flu
PHOTOS: Pink performs national anthem during Super Bowl LII
A familiar couple for on the sidelines of the big game.
Pin game strong. #WPMOY— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 4, 2018
(via @NFLPlayers / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/NYcqCcQ6K1
Teams take the field.
Bring em out. #SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xgVuauvZVN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2018
Together. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/OtUUqqzwdF— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2018
PREVIEW: Can Eagles hound Tom Brady to upset Patriots?
SUPER BOWL HEROES: Five players who could stand out on big stage
