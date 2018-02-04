KHOU
LIVE UPDATES: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

KHOU.com and USA Today Sports , KHOU 7:53 PM. CST February 04, 2018

Super Bowl Sunday is here!

Follow us here throughout the evening for all the latest updates from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots seek a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles try to win their first.

PHOTOS: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

3RD QUARTER

Gronk gets involved on Pats' opening drive of the second half and comes up with a big TD.

HALFTIME

PHOTOS: Justin Timberlake performs during Super Bowl LII halftime

Touching tribute.

A quick look.

JT at the half!

 

2ND QUARTER

What a call! Nick Foles' first career catch is a big one.

Clement sets up the Eagles.

What a run by White! Beast Mode anyone?

Pats get a critical turnover off deflection.

That great catch that set up the Blount TD.

Burkhead gets a big gain to set up a Pats FG.

Another look.

Mr. Postseason rumbles for an Eagles TD.

Did that trick play look familiar?

Patriots lose a deep threat after big hit.

Eagles get the stop of fourth down.

Patriots break out the trickery in the second quarter.

Nope!

1ST QUARTER

Brady finds a wide open Amendola.

Eagles answer Patriots FB with a big TD.

Patriots even up the score.

Patriots first drive off to a good start.

Eagles get on the board first with a FG on their opening drive.

What a conversion!

Eagles get the bal first.

PRE-GAME

Pink nails the National Anthem despite battling the flu.

MORE: Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem despite having the flu

PHOTOS: Pink performs national anthem during Super Bowl LII

A familiar couple for on the sidelines of the big game.

 

Teams take the field.

PREVIEW: Can Eagles hound Tom Brady to upset Patriots?

SUPER BOWL HEROES: Five players who could stand out on big stage

