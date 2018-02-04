LIVE UPDATES: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Banners prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

Super Bowl Sunday is here!

Follow us here throughout the evening for all the latest updates from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots seek a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy while the Eagles try to win their first.

PHOTOS: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

3RD QUARTER

Gronk gets involved on Pats' opening drive of the second half and comes up with a big TD.

HALFTIME

PHOTOS: Justin Timberlake performs during Super Bowl LII halftime

Touching tribute.

A quick look.

JT at the half!

2ND QUARTER

What a call! Nick Foles' first career catch is a big one.

Clement sets up the Eagles.

What a run by White! Beast Mode anyone?

Patriots score on a White TD, but the extra point is no good.#Eagles lead 15-12 with 2:04 left in the first half. #SBLII — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018

Pats get a critical turnover off deflection.

That great catch that set up the Blount TD.

Burkhead gets a big gain to set up a Pats FG.

Gostkowski's 45-yard FG is GOOD!



Eagles leading 15-6 with 7:24 remaining in the 1st half. #SBLII — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

Another look.

Mr. Postseason rumbles for an Eagles TD.

Two-point try is no good, but the #Eagles lead 15-3 with 8:48 to go in the first half.#SBLII — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018

Did that trick play look familiar?

Amendola to Brady vs. Eagles.



Look familiar? pic.twitter.com/dt4FGM9Mhx — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

Patriots lose a deep threat after big hit.

#Patriots injury update: Brandin Cooks (head) has been ruled out for the game. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2018

Eagles get the stop of fourth down.

Patriots break out the trickery in the second quarter.

Nope!

Gostkowski's 26-yard FG attempt is NO GOOD. #SBLII — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

1ST QUARTER

Brady finds a wide open Amendola.

Eagles answer Patriots FB with a big TD.

Patriots even up the score.

Gostkowski's 26-yard FG is GOOD.



4:17 left in Q1... We're all tied up, 3-3!



📺: NBC #SBLII — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018

Patriots first drive off to a good start.

Eagles get on the board first with a FG on their opening drive.

Philly is DENIED on 3rd down.@jake_elliott22's 25-yard FG is GOOD.



The @Eagles lead 3-0 with 7:55 left in Q1. #SBLII — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018

What a conversion!

Eagles get the bal first.

Patriots win the opening coin toss and defer to the second half. #Eagles ball first.#SBLII — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2018

PRE-GAME

Pink nails the National Anthem despite battling the flu.

Singer Pink sang "The Star Spangled Banner" before her favorite team, the Eagles, took on the Patriots. https://t.co/zYCA8Z5VvG pic.twitter.com/VNvNxTxoIr — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2018

MORE: Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem despite having the flu

PHOTOS: Pink performs national anthem during Super Bowl LII

A familiar couple for on the sidelines of the big game.

Teams take the field.

