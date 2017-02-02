LIVE BLOG: The latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston

Super Bowl 51 logo displayed on the George R. Brown Convention Center in Downtown Houston. (Photo: KHOU 11 News - Air 11)

HOUSTON – The KHOU 11 News team is spread across the Bayou City as Super Bowl LI events, concerts and parties ramp up. We’ll keep this live blog updated through Super Bowl Sunday with the latest press conferences, slideshows, headlines and celebrity sightings.

1:29 p.m. Thursday - Remember you'll find more than football at Super Bowl Live in Discovery Green. We just published our latest slideshow that showcases some of the NASA vehicles & gear you'll see on display.





1:06 p.m. Thursday - Statement just in from the HSBHC: "Today, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee (HSBHC) “Touchdown Houston” charitable giving program, in partnership with the NFL Foundation, will contribute $4 million in grants to 78 local, non-profit organizations. These grants will provide a legacy in all 11 counties of Houston by concentrating on three key areas: education, health and community enhancement. The grants will be administered through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Last night, HSBHC hosted the Luminaries of the Game celebration at the Marriott Marquis Houston, where the $1 million-dollar charitable goal of the event was reached, with an additional $1 million matched by the NFL Foundation. Today, the NFL Foundation will announce their $1 million contribution, which focuses on youth physical fitness and wellness, at the Pro-Vision Academy at 10 a.m. Representatives from the NFL, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and the Houston Texans will gather to recognize the recipients of this year’s Super Bowl Legacy Grants." View KHOU 11's party & events guide, tap here

12:57 p.m. Thursday - Reporter Marcelino Benito is following the latest at Club Nomadic, it will be hosting its first Super Bowl LI concert with Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers, both in town Thursday night. They are putting the final touches on the venue right now.

Finishing touches 2 Club Nomadic. It will be poppin tonight as @SamHuntMusic and @TheChainsmokers perform in H-town ahead of #SB51 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3uzC0P6QLP — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) February 2, 2017

12:51 p.m. Thursday - More from Lady Gaga's press conference. She says we do NOT need to worry about another "wardrobe malfunction" at this Houston Super Bowl. View all of @KHOUStephanie's tweets from her coverage of the Lady Gaga press conf.

Lady Gaga says #Houston doesn't have to worry about another "wardrobe malfunction" during this years #SuperBowl halftime show #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3vnfot9eIc — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) February 2, 2017

12:30 p.m. Thursday - Celeb sighting! KHOU 11's Matt Musil ran into Olympian track star Carl Lewis

12:15 p.m. Thursday - Lady Gaga takes the stage for a press conf. in Houston to discuss the big halftime show. Tap here watch live on Facebook.

Lady Gaga started the press conf. by tossing her official football to her dad

Lady Gaga takes the stage, tosses her official football to her dad #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Z4lJVnDJRd — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) February 2, 2017

11:35 a.m. Thursday - The Super Bowl pre-game show press conference just got underway with performer Luke Bryan. NFL officials say NASA veterans will be honored in a pre-game tribute. Watch Luke Bryan's press conference here where he admits he's rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Hall of Fame players will include Jerry Rice, Michael Strahan of TSU, and former Oilers Elvin Bethea and Ken Houston. #khou #HouNew pic.twitter.com/55dh4RrCYr — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 2, 2017

NFL announces Super Bowl 51 pregame show will include a tribute to historically black universities featuring 22 Hall of Fame players. #khou pic.twitter.com/x4sUFz9GdV — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 2, 2017

10:42 a.m. Thursday - More than 260,000 counterfeit sports-related items worth an estimated $20 million have been seized as part of a joint federal investigative operation. Tap here to read more and watch the live press conference here.

10:07 a.m. Thursday - Heads up! KHOU 11 News has learned that Club Nomadic, which will host performances by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, will have a "strictly enforced" upscale dress code. No t-shirts. No sneakers. Tap here to read more.

2:42 a.m. Thursday -- Wednesday marked 13 years since pop star, Janet Jackson had the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" seen around the world at Super Bowl 38 in Houston. KHOU 11 reporter Josh Marshall spoke to the man who sold the accessory worn by Jackson on her nipple that night in an effort to find out the truth: was the malfunction really on purpose??? Tap here to read/watch the report.

12:09 a.m. Thursday - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is the new brand ambassador for Mizzen+Main which celebrated its launch at Nordstrom Houston Galleria on Wednesday. Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan interviewed J.J. Watt in a feature segment. Watch it here:

11:42 p.m. Wednesday - NFL alumni challenged “Wounded Warriors” in flag football. It was a blowout. Tap here for the full story and view the photos below.

11:00 p.m. Wednesday - Photos from tonight's NFL Hall of Fame Gala (2 slideshows):

