LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON – Super Bowl LI events, concerts and parties are ramping up. We’ll keep this live blog updated with the latest through Super Bowl Sunday!

Have a tip? Snap a pic of a celeb? Share it with us: newstips@khou.com

HELPFUL LINKS: Super Bowl LI Party Guide | Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Friday | LIVE cam: Marriott Marquis overlooking Super Bowl Live

===========

LIVE BLOG: (Refresh the page for the latest!)

4:04 p.m. Saturday -- An airplane is flying this banner above Super Bowl Live as "Resist Trump, Resist Hate" protesters march not far away.

-----

3:58 p.m. Saturday -- A funny tweet from our sports reporter Daniel Gotera.. what do YOU think the shirt means?

I just saw a "Houston, you have a problem" Falcons shirt. That doesn't even make any sense. Smh. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 4, 2017

-----

3:45 pm. Saturday - Air 11 is over the "Resist Trump" protest as it makes its way to the Super Bowl Live area. Super Bowl Live is having its biggest day yet with thousands gathered for the festivities the day before the big game at NRG Stadium.

-----

3:25 p.m. Saturday - A "Resist Trump" travel ban protest started at Houston's City Hall. About 200 people are making their way to Super Bowl Live right now. Raw video from our reporter on the street.

-----

3:06 p.m. Saturday -- Thousands pouring into #SuperBowlLIVE for this big Saturday. @TheSuffers @GaryClarkJr and @ZZTop to headline main stage

-----

3 p.m. Saturday- Pro athletes and celebrities gathered at Rhodes Stadium on February 4, 2016 to play in the 16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge. Some of the big names included Andy Dalton, Michael Bennett and Doug Flutie.

8 a.m. Saturday- The Super Bowl Breakfast was held at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, February 4. The 2017 Bart Starr Award was presented to Matthew Slater, New England Patriots, for character, integrity and leadership on and off the field. Due to a schedule conflict, Matthew’s father, retired NFL OT Jackie Slater, accepted the award for his son. James Brown (CBS) emceed along with Tony Dungy, Bob McNair, Roger Staubach and others.

-----

7:56 a.m. Saturday- KHOU 11 News Saturday morning is LIVE from the NFL Experience. Take an inside look...

7:00 a.m. Saturday- As of Saturday morning, the Houston Super Bowl Committee says more than 500,000 people have visited Super Bowl LIVE in Discovery Green.

-----

5:49 a.m. Saturday- Super Bowl volunteers to give insight on how things are going so far in the KHOU 11 News Saturday Morning Show!

On #KHOU11 Saturday morning: #SuperBowl volunteers give us insight into how things are going so far! See you from 7-8:30 am pic.twitter.com/LPtCJABNob — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 4, 2017

-----

2:27 a.m. Saturday- From actors to athletes, the stars came out for ESPN The Party Friday night in a warehouse off Washington. Fergie performed along with DJ Khaled. She was fashionably late which explains why I'm posting this in the wee hours of the morning. Hope you enjoy the photos!





Mobile users: Click here for the photos!

------

12:31 a.m. Saturday- John Legend was at the Bruno Mars concert tonight at Club Nomadic and said he couldn't wait for the show!

11:32 p.m. Friday - Bruno Mars takes the stage! Fans are dancing to the pop singer's hits at Club Nomadic.

Crowd at Club Nomadic dancing to Bruno Mars. pic.twitter.com/R1VSlPy7Q6 — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 4, 2017

11 p.m. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg hosted the 2017 Leather and Laces Party at Hughes Manor. Various celebrities walked the red carpet.

10:52 p.m. Friday - Singer John Legend was spotted on the red carpet at Club Nomadic and told KHOU he's excited to see Bruno Mars perform.

10:11 p.m. Friday - Fans and celebrities are filing into Club Nomadic ahead of Bruno Mars' performance.

10:05 p.m. Friday - Leon Bridges take the stage at Super Bowl Live near Discovery Green!

9:23 p.m. Friday - Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was spotted on the red carpet at Club Nomadic ahead of Bruno Mars' show.

Just spoke with NFL Hall of Famer @BarrySanders . Says he's enjoying Houston, excited to see Bruno Mars at Club Nomadic.... pic.twitter.com/7dpumJY1Jo — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 4, 2017

8:45 p.m. Friday - The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is underway at Lakewood Church. Featured performers include Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Lecrae, Natalie Grant and more.

7:51 p.m. Friday - SPOTTED: Katy native and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on the red carpet at Club Nomadic!

Just spoke to Katy native / Cincinnati Bengal Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/UD54blxkln — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 4, 2017

7:44 p.m. Friday - Crowds are gathering outside at both Super Bowl Live near Discovery Green and Club Nomadic ahead of shows headline by Leon Bridges and Bruno Mars, respectively.

#SuperBowlLIVE festivities are underway here next to @ToyotaCenter and @DiscoveryGreen. Concerts and family fun to be had for free #khou11 pic.twitter.com/b7lY1o93bX — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) February 4, 2017

Club Nomadic gearing up for Bruno Mars. pic.twitter.com/LJM6YWfvFR — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 4, 2017

PHOTOS: Harry Connick, Jr. spotted inside the NFL Experience on Friday night!

6:54 p.m. Friday We had a blast mingling with Oilers stars and other NFL legends Thursday night at two very different parties! The Luv Ya Blue fundraiser for Alzheimer's research was in the swanky River Oaks Shopping District. The Oilers in the crowd included Warren Moon, Haywood Jeffires, Cris Dishman, Mike Rozier, Bubba McDowell and many more.

Mobile users: Click here for the photos

Down in Stafford, Oiler quarterback Dan Pastorini hosted a shindig at the Redneck Country Club. Several NFL greats turned out including Mean Joe Greene, Bob Lilly, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson and Vernon Perry. They hung out at at table hosted by Wade Phillips and his lovely wife.

Phillips and the players chatted with fans, posed for selfies and even signed autographs throughout the evening.

Proceeds benefited Be An Angel and Bum Phillips Charities.

Mobile users: Click here for photos

6:27 p.m. Friday: As Super Bowl week continues, celebrity sightings has become the name of the game! Here's a look at who we've spotted so far! Send your celebrity snaps to photos@khou.com

Mobile users: Click here for photos

6 p.m. Friday- Gospel stars, NFL players , and more celebrities walked the red carpet before entering the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration that took place at Lakewood Church.

5:50 p.m. Friday - In case you missed it: Houston native Solange Knowles performed to a packed house last night at Super Bowl Live. See the photos here.





5:20 p.m. Friday - Darby Douglas gives a Friday evening traffic update. Where ever you're heading tonight, leave plenty of time to get there.





5:05 p.m. Friday - A small line is forming outside of the Super Bowl Live.

4:51 p.m. Friday - Fans are already lined up outside at Club Nomadic ahead of Bruno Mars' performance later tonight. Those who attended the Sam Hunt and Chainsmokers show Thursday night said there were some kinks to work out, but their experience was "awesome" overall. Read more here.

4:37 p.m. Friday - On KHOU 11 News at 4:30, we introduced you to Donald Crisman, who has attended EVERY Super Bowl! Read about his incredible story here.

4:07 p.m. Friday - Police bring dogs into Club Nomadic before tonight's Bruno Mars concert.

Police bring dogs into Club Nomadic for security sweep ahead of Bruno Mars concert. pic.twitter.com/MIeBAdwa0V — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 3, 2017

3:46 p.m. Friday - Even the Houston Texans are getting some love in downtown Houston ahead of the Super Bowl.

2:52 p.m. Friday - The Houston Super Bowl Twitter account says that the least trafficked entrance for Super Bowl Live is in between the Hilton and the GRB.

If you are coming down to #SBLIVE today, the least trafficked entrance gate is between the @HiltonHouston and the @GRBCC. — Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 3, 2017

PHOTOS: Puppy Bowl delights at the NFL Experience!

2:19 p.m. Friday -- Hey @JKCorden! Look who we spotted at the #NFLExperience in Houston today! We want to hang out with your sisters.

Hey @JKCorden! Look who we spotted at the #NFLExperience in Houston today! We want to hang out with your sisters. #khou11 #hounews pic.twitter.com/PNJUegu4ZX — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 3, 2017

-----

1:19 p.m. Friday -- SPOTTED! Texans DE JJ Watt doing an interview on Radio Row at the NFL Experience.

-----

1:13 p.m. Friday -- CBS News reports VP Mike Pence is coming to Houston for Sunday's Super Bowl game.

----

1:10 pm. Friday -- SPOTTED! Former NFL star Terrell Owens was at Radio Row at the NFL Experience.

-----

1:06 p.m. Friday -- Another look at the entertainment underway at Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green right now.

Back at it at @DiscoveryGreen + @GRBCC .. Where #SB51 crowds are expected to expand for the weekend. I'm live on #khou11 at 5:00 & 6:00 pic.twitter.com/FTdKJNo2Wp — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 3, 2017

-----

12:40 p.m. Friday -- KHOU 11's Lauren Talarico reports on celeb sightings at the George R. Brown Convention Center this morning:

-----

12:35 p.m. Friday -- KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says Friday afternoon will top out at about 59 degrees with a 20 percent rain chance. A slight rain chance continues through the weekend with warmer temps Super Bowl Sunday. Tap here for more weather.

-----

12:08 p.m. Friday -- Check out Madison HS rocking the #NFLExperience at the GRB.

-----

11:52 a.m. Friday -- Hall of Famer Oilers RB Earl Campbell this morning!

#KHOU11 Photographer Bob Luna & I caught up with Hall of Famer #Oilers RB Earl Campbell this morning. Great fun! pic.twitter.com/55K81U8i42 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 3, 2017

-----

11:46 a.m. Friday -- Mr. Craig Robinson from The Office and more with our KHOU 11 Russ Lewis.

-----

11:36 a.m. Friday -- Police saluting Super Bowl LI with these cool badges! (They say no tax money spent.)

-----

10:58 a.m. Friday -- Super Bowl LI pregame festivities now to feature headliner Zac Brown Band with Fitz and the Tantrums. New info just in from the NFL!

New additions to the Sunday Super Bowl 51 entertainment lineup. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/aGhlzf2JzK — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 3, 2017

-----

10:53 a.m. Friday -- Our 360 degree view from the KHOU 11 booth in Hall D at the NFL Experience! Come by a take a pic with morning anchor Russ Lewis!

-----

10:38 a.m. Friday -- Spotted UH track coach Burrell Leroy

-----

10:20 a.m. Friday -- A little Eli Manning action at the GRB right now.

-----

10:02 a.m. Friday -- We're interviewing Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome "The Bus" Bettis on Radio Row at GRB right now.

-----

9:50 a.m. Friday -- Harry Conick Jr. is at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Our reporter Lauren Talarico just did a Facebook Live with him.

-----

9:40 a.m. Friday -- Game faces!

-----

9:17 a.m. Friday -- Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are above to go live on SiriusXM from the George R. Brown. They are hosting the Leather and Laces party tonight.

#SuperBowl Sighting @JennyMcCarthy and Donny about to go live on #SirusXM. I was as giddy as a school girl. pic.twitter.com/niPz3nMES5 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 3, 2017

-----

8:46 a.m. Friday -- You never know who you'll run into at the NFL Experience in downtown. Here's Cowboys QB Dak Prescott!

-----

7 a.m. Friday -- That's a wrap at GRB for KHOU 11 News This Morning- Great Day Houston will be live from the NFL Experience at 9 a.m.

-----

7:45 a.m. Friday -- As of right now, tickets are still available for Bruno Mars tonight at Club Nomadic. The cost is $225 for the general admission! Tap here for our 5 things to know today.

-----

7:10 a.m. Friday -- An obnoxious New York City radio host in town for the Super Bowl has a lot to say about Houston – and none of it’s good. During their broadcast earlier this week, he started out by calling the GRB Convention Center “a dump.” Tap here to watch the video

-----

7:03 a.m. Friday - 59 Bridge Lights are on! Air 11 was overhead to check out the new lights on the bridges over Highway 59 near the Spur were turned on, just in time for Super Bowl weekend.

-----

4:08 a.m. Friday - Photos: Sam Hunt & The Chainsmokers thrill thousands at Club Nomadic opening night

-----

11:32 p.m. Thursday - DJ duo The Chainsmokers take the stage at Club Nomadic.

Chainsmokers on the stage now at Club Nomadic. pic.twitter.com/Zyuno556mv — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 3, 2017

10:20 p.m. Thursday - Although Sam Hunt has begun performing at Club Nomadic, the line of people waiting to get in is wrapped around the block. KHOU's Tim Wetzel talked with some concert goers who were waiting in line for more than an hour.

10:05 p.m. Thursday - Sam Hunt takes the stage to open the first concert at Club Nomadic.

10 p.m. Thursday - Native Houstonian Solange takes the stage as the headliner of Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green.

7:12 p.m. Thursday - It's show time! Club Nomadic opens tonight with Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers. Sixty days ago, the traveling nightclub hadn't been built. Now, it's show time.

6:50 p.m. Thursday - Darby Douglas has the latest on what to expect with traffic during Super Bowl events tonight.

Video: Getting around town Thursday night during Super Bowl events

4:45 p.m. Thursday - Harris County OHSEM tweeted that part of Kirby Dr. will close at 7 p.m.

COMING UP: Kirby Dr. alongside NRG closes to thru traffic at 7pm in prep for #SB51. #KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/Jt4WgROJ23 pic.twitter.com/JCIbvLKZbA — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) February 2, 2017

4:15 p.m. Thursday - Darby Douglas is tracking the traffic around downtown as people head in for tonight's events.

Video: Tracking the traffic for Super Bowl LI

1:29 p.m. Thursday - Remember you'll find more than football at Super Bowl Live in Discovery Green. We just published our latest slideshow that showcases some of the NASA vehicles & gear you'll see on display.





-----

1:06 p.m. Thursday - Statement just in from the HSBHC: "Today, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee (HSBHC) “Touchdown Houston” charitable giving program, in partnership with the NFL Foundation, will contribute $4 million in grants to 78 local, non-profit organizations. These grants will provide a legacy in all 11 counties of Houston by concentrating on three key areas: education, health and community enhancement. The grants will be administered through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Last night, HSBHC hosted the Luminaries of the Game celebration at the Marriott Marquis Houston, where the $1 million-dollar charitable goal of the event was reached, with an additional $1 million matched by the NFL Foundation. Today, the NFL Foundation will announce their $1 million contribution, which focuses on youth physical fitness and wellness, at the Pro-Vision Academy at 10 a.m. Representatives from the NFL, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and the Houston Texans will gather to recognize the recipients of this year’s Super Bowl Legacy Grants." View KHOU 11's party & events guide, tap here

-----

12:57 p.m. Thursday - Reporter Marcelino Benito is following the latest at Club Nomadic, it will be hosting its first Super Bowl LI concert with Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers, both in town Thursday night. They are putting the final touches on the venue right now.

Finishing touches 2 Club Nomadic. It will be poppin tonight as @SamHuntMusic and @TheChainsmokers perform in H-town ahead of #SB51 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3uzC0P6QLP — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) February 2, 2017

-----

12:51 p.m. Thursday - More from Lady Gaga's press conference. She says we do NOT need to worry about another "wardrobe malfunction" at this Houston Super Bowl. View all of @KHOUStephanie's tweets from her coverage of the Lady Gaga press conf.

Lady Gaga says #Houston doesn't have to worry about another "wardrobe malfunction" during this years #SuperBowl halftime show #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3vnfot9eIc — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) February 2, 2017

-----

12:30 p.m. Thursday - Celeb sighting! KHOU 11's Matt Musil ran into Olympian track star Carl Lewis

------

12:15 p.m. Thursday - Lady Gaga takes the stage for a press conf. in Houston to discuss the big halftime show. Tap here watch live on Facebook.

Lady Gaga started the press conf. by tossing her official football to her dad

Lady Gaga takes the stage, tosses her official football to her dad #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Z4lJVnDJRd — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) February 2, 2017

------

11:35 a.m. Thursday - The Super Bowl pre-game show press conference just got underway with performer Luke Bryan. NFL officials say NASA veterans will be honored in a pre-game tribute. Watch Luke Bryan's press conference here where he admits he's rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Hall of Fame players will include Jerry Rice, Michael Strahan of TSU, and former Oilers Elvin Bethea and Ken Houston. #khou #HouNew pic.twitter.com/55dh4RrCYr — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 2, 2017

NFL announces Super Bowl 51 pregame show will include a tribute to historically black universities featuring 22 Hall of Fame players. #khou pic.twitter.com/x4sUFz9GdV — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 2, 2017

------

10:42 a.m. Thursday - More than 260,000 counterfeit sports-related items worth an estimated $20 million have been seized as part of a joint federal investigative operation. Tap here to read more and watch the live press conference here.

------

10:07 a.m. Thursday - Heads up! KHOU 11 News has learned that Club Nomadic, which will host performances by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, will have a "strictly enforced" upscale dress code. No t-shirts. No sneakers. Tap here to read more.

------

2:42 a.m. Thursday -- Wednesday marked 13 years since pop star, Janet Jackson had the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" seen around the world at Super Bowl 38 in Houston. KHOU 11 reporter Josh Marshall spoke to the man who sold the accessory worn by Jackson on her nipple that night in an effort to find out the truth: was the malfunction really on purpose??? Tap here to read/watch the report.

------

12:09 a.m. Thursday - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is the new brand ambassador for Mizzen+Main which celebrated its launch at Nordstrom Houston Galleria on Wednesday. Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan interviewed J.J. Watt in a feature segment. Watch it here:

------

11:42 p.m. Wednesday - NFL alumni challenged “Wounded Warriors” in flag football. It was a blowout. Tap here for the full story and view the photos below.

-----

11:00 p.m. Wednesday - Photos from tonight's NFL Hall of Fame Gala (2 slideshows):

(© 2017 KHOU)