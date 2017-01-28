KHOU
Close

KHOU's Super Bowl Ring Scavenger Hut

HOUSTON- Take part in KHOU 11 Super Bowl Ring Scavenger Hunt. If you see a Super Bowl rings while at the NFL Experience, take a picture and post it on social media using #khourings.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:33 AM. CST January 28, 2017

HOUSTON- Do you plan to attend any of the Super Bowl events? If so, KHOU 11 would like you to participate in our Super Bowl Ring Scavenger Hut. 

Many former Super Bowl champions will be in the city this upcoming week, and we want to see their rings. 

If you spot a player with a ring, take a picture and post it to social media using #KHOUrings. 

We will display your pictures online! 

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories