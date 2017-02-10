KHOU 11 News now part of HPD Jerseygate investigation

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks for his missing jersey in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 News is now part of the investigation into Tom Brady’s missing jersey.

We got an email from a Houston Police Department detective asking to talk with our journalists who were inside the Patriots locker room after their historic win.

Sports reporter Daniel Gotera and Photojournalist Mike Orta were among the first crews inside as the Patriots celebrated.

We’ll hear from them ahead on KHOU 11 News at 6.

In the meantime, here’s a peek at the video clip HPD wants to see.

Brady – minus his jersey -- appears at the beginning and the end. (Due to NFL regulations, the video will expire in 24 hours.)

