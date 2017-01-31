Is the price right for a Super Bowl ticket?

HOUSTON- Everyone wants to get their hands on Super Bowl tickets, but they aren't cheap.

As of Tuesday, tickets to the big game will cost fans at least $2,000 for a seat. Prices will continue to go up and down as buyers and sellers play with the market.

Jack Stopnicki has seen and sold tickets to a lot of big games. He owns Ticket-Stop and said this year's Super Bowl will be one of the biggest events ever.

"We've been here 26 years," said Stopnicki. "Obviously the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl, and you just have more of an international flavor and people come in from all over the world."

But prices have steadily fallen over the past two weeks, seeing how big-market teams like the Cowboys, Packers, and Steelers were eliminated.

"Probably lowered the market at least 25%, and on other seats maybe a little more," said Stopnicki.

Prior to Dallas being knocked out, the cheapest seat was nearly $3,500, but that price has since dropped.

With tickets as low as $2,000 on some secondary sites, KVUE reporter Michael Perchick decided to ask fans what they'd do when offered $2,000 in cash or a Super Bowl ticket?

"Super bowl tickets. Even though my team is not here, I would love to experience to go in and see what a Super Bowl is like," Belinda Polk, a Cowboys Fan.

Other fans preferred the cash.

"I don't have any stake in this game. You know with the teams, so the cash sounds really good to me right now," said Karla Davis.

And then there were those fans who just want to be immersed in all the excitement.

"My team's not in a Super Bowl, I just want to be part of a Super Bowl and scream and yell and just be a part of the 'funness' of it," said Robbie Wheat, a Seahawks fan.

