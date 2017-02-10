Inside the Patriots locker room after Super Bowl LI
KHOU 11 News is now part of the investigation into Tom Brady's missing jersey. An HPD detective is asking to talk with our journalists who were inside the Patriots locker room after their historic win. Here's a peek at the video they want to see.
KHOU 4:56 PM. CST February 10, 2017
