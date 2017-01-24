IAH to offer hungry Super Bowl visitors popular Houston eats

Hugo's Cocina and Landry's Seafood both opened new restaurants in George Bush Interncontinental Airport on January 24, 2017. Photos: Nathan Kvinge / KHOU

HOUSTON- Hungry visitors flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport will have the opportunity to treat themselves to some of Houston's popular restaurants.

Hugo's Cocina Restaurant and Landry's Seafood had their grand opening on Tuesday, just in time for travelers landing in the city for Super Bowl LI.

Hugo's opened in Terminal D near Gate D6. They offer traditional, made-from-scratch dishes from different regions in Mexico. They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and serve breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In Terminal C, Landry's opened near Gate C42. They offer various Gulf Coast dishes from gumbo to seafood pastas. They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serve breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In addition to these restaurants, the airport also has some other local favorites such as a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito's Cantina, Whataburger, and The Breakfast Club.

