How to avoid getting towed during Super Bowl events

HOUSTON - We're less than three weeks until the Super Bowl comes to town. KHOU 11 News is making sure you know about the fan events, the parties and where you should -- and should not -- park.

The Super Bowl Host Committee has tried to make it easy. It has an interactive app where you can click on a lot and pre-pay for parking. However, if you don't plan ahead, watch out: tow truck drivers say it's one of their busiest times.

It's something we all wish we didn't have to think about: what to do if your car gets towed. However, the reality even if you're not headed to the actual game, parking Super Bowl week in Houston will be, well, frustrating.

"A lot of people think towing companies are just going out there and towing as many cars as they can," said Ken Ulmer, President of Safetow.

He's in charge of education for the Texas Towing and Storage Association and says most times, there's good reason for a tow.

"People think, 'I just need a place to park for a few hours.' What they don't understand is how inconvenient they're making it for the businesses that have to make revenue out of that place," Ulmer said.

If you do get towed, your car could end up off Brittmore Road near I-10 and the Beltway. It's one of 60 lots across the city where towed cars end up, but it will cost you at least $222.30 to get your car back.

"Pay attention to where you're parking. Look at those signs," Ulmer said.

Lots where towing is allowed should be clearly marked. However, if you end up at a tow yard and you think you did nothing wrong, you can pay $30 and request a tow hearing to fight it.

"If you truly, there were no signs in place or something along those lines took place, you truly may have a chance at getting your money back," Ulmer said.

With the parking spots for sale right now, you can pick when and where you want to go and even how close you want to be on the Host Committee's free app.

