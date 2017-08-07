Houston businesses score lasting benefits after Super Bowl LI

It's been six months since Houston's Super Bowl, and restaurants that rushed to open for the big game are cashing in. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - At Brasserie Du Parc, tasty French food is on the menu, just a few feet away from Discovery Green in the hustle and bustle of a revamped downtown Houston.

"It's not just people who work downtown anymore," said Tina Phelipot, manager of the restaurant.

It's been six months since Houston's Super Bowl, and restaurants that rushed to open for the big game are cashing in.

"With downtown being a destination kind of like the new Heights, there's new restaurants and bars opening up. There's definitely a lot more foot traffic," Phelipot said.

Phelipot says the game itself actually crippled business, but ever since, things have only gotten better.

At the Marriott Marquis, visitors have kept rolling in.The hotel tells us since the game, they've seen a 20 percent increase in groups wanting to book rooms. That trend continues today.

Their demand on the weekend also up by 20 percent since the Super Bowl. Surprisingly, though, a lot of that business is from people just a few miles down the road.

"When I take a look at where they're coming from, they're coming from Katy, The Woodlands, Pearland, and they're coming here," said Scot Cotton, general manager at Marriott Marquis.

Tourism officials credit the game and the investment the city made and continues to make to revitalize downtown into a destination.

"In the past, people would go to San Antonio, and now they're coming downtown for our Texas Lazy River pool or just some of the activities that are down here," Cotton said.

