Groundhog Day hotels pricier than staying in Houston for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON- The Super Bowl is just days away, but it isn’t the only big event happening this weekend.

Groundhog Day is just around the corner.

It may be hard to believe, but travel website Trivago says getting a hotel room in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania this weekend is actually more costly than getting a room in Houston for the big game.

According to data from Trivago, the average nightly rate for a hotel for the Super Bowl is $343 for a standard double room. The same room costs an average of $450 per night for Groundhog Day.

The normal hotel rate in Punxsutawney after the holiday is $130 per night.

Jon Eichelberger, Regional Head, Americas for Trivago offered an explanation for the price difference.

“Because Houston has so many hotels, the city is better equipped to handle large inflows of people, as opposed to smaller cities with fewer rooms available. Historically, we see smaller rate increases for cities with a lot of hotels versus those with fewer, even when they host an event as large as the Super Bowl,” said Eichelberger.

Houston hotels are also more affordable than past Super Bowl cities.

Rooms cost an average of $503 per night in Santa Clara in 2016, and an average of $383 per night in Phoenix in 2015, according to Trivago.

