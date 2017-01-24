GET INVOLVED: NFL Super Bowl LI community events

Super Bowl preparations in downtown Houston are underway. (Photo: KHOU)

Super Bowl LI means more than just the big game. In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, the NFL -- in conjunction with various local organizations -- is hosting more than 30 charitable events in Houston.

Activities include a virtual field trip for kids, a family festival, a Habitat for Humanity project and more.

PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events

Check back here for more updates to guide as they become available.

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis

Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 to Feb. 5

George R. Brown Convention Center

The interactive theme park will offer fans an opportunity to get involved in the Super Bowl LI festivities such as interactive games, youth football clinics, seeing the Vince Lombardi Trophy, player autograph sessions and more.

Super Bowl Live

• Jan. 27 to Feb. 5

• Discovery Green

• FREE concerts

• housuperbowl.com

Super Bowl LIVE is a free 10-day festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in music. Houston-based performers will appear on the main and secondary stage throughout the week, including bands The Tontons, Wild Moccasins, Los Skarnales, Nick Gaitan, Fat Tony, Buxton and many more.

Super Bowl LIVE headliners appearing on the main stage include:

Thursday, Feb. 2

• Solange

• Robert Glasper

• Lizzo

Friday, Feb. 3

• Leon Bridges

• Shakey Graves

• Robert Ellis

Saturday, Feb. 4

• ZZ TOP

• Gary Clark Jr.

• The Suffers

The Host Committee has also created two Super Bowl LIVE opportunities aimed at bringing local youth together. Flag football games featuring youths from throughout the city will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 and Feb. 3 to Feb. 4. The committee also partnered with Playworks to provide football-themed activities for kids and families from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 and Feb. 3 to Feb. 4.

Members of the US band ZZ Top, Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons (R), perform on the stage during the 28th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 3, 2016 in Belfort, eastern France. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON, KHOU)

Houston Super Bowl Host Committee Project 51

Houston-area high school students are collectively pledging 51,000 hours of community service through Project 51. Students will be recognized through the Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL Youth & High School Football department. They will also have a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl Opening Night, a tour of NRG Stadium or a meet-and-greet with an NFL player.

NFL PLAY 60 Character Camp

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30

George R. Brown Convention Center

The NFL plans to host a free Character Camp on the field at NFL Experience Driven by Genesis at the George R. Brown Convention Center before it opens to the public.

The non-contact football camp is set to include 300 predominantly-Hispanic Houston-area youths led by Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz. The camp is part of the NFL's year-round Hispanic outreach initiative, which focuses on offering opportunities for youths to play and experience football.

NFL PLAY 60 Challenge School Visit

1 p.m. Monday. Jan. 30

Frank Black Middle School

The NFL and Houston Texans players plan to visit Frank Black Middle School to reward students for successfully completing the Super Bowl LI edition of the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge.

Sixth-grade students at Frank Black Middle School completed the program that taught them the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

The middle school will also receive a $2,500 NFL PLAY 60 grant from the NFL and American Heart Association to support the school's health and fitness education efforts.

More than 24,000 fourth, fifth and sixth graders from Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker and Waller counties registered for the challenge. Those schools that successfully completed the challenge are invited to NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

NFL PLAY 60 Challenge Virtual Field Trip

12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

The NFL and American Heart Association, along with Discovery Education, plan to lead the first AHA-NFL PLAY 60 Challenge Virtual Field Trip.

The virtual class is set to feature Houston Texans players Whitney Mercilus and Christian Covington, as well as the American Heart Association’s Dr. Mercedes Carnethon.

The class will be live streamed in classrooms across the country where students will learn the science behind cardio and strength exercises that NFL players use to stay fit. Mercilus and Covington will lead these students in quick physical activity sessions, after which students nationwide will have a chance to ask the hosts live questions.

To register your classroom or follow along at home, tap/click here.

Super Bowl LI InSideOut Character Initiative Forum

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

Houston Texans YMCA

The InSideOut Initiative, which recognizes the significant role coaches play in students' lives, is set to debut in Houston on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Houston Texans YMCA.

The initiative aims to shift the current win-at-all-costs sports culture to one of a four-part process centering on awareness, alignment, action and accountability. Former NFL player and author of InSideOut Coaching: How Sports Can Transform Lives, Joe Ehrmann, and executive director of the InSideOut Initiative, Jody Redman, are prepared to take more than 100 Houston high school educational leaders and coaches on an InSideOut journey, examining their own character and assisting in the development of a coach-specific character game plan.

NFL-USO Super Bowl LI Salute to Service

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

Ellington Field Joint Base Reserve

The NFL, USO and Houston Texans plan to host a barbeque to celebrate more than 3,000 service members and their families at Ellington Field Joint Base Reserve.

The event is set to feature NFL player meet and greets, photo opportunities with Houston Texans cheerleaders, music by Texas Marine veteran Cody Wayne, an NFL PLAY 60 Zone for kids, a Madden Tournament and an NFL Raffle.

Super Bowl care packages, including branded Super Bowl LI decorations and promotional items, have been sent to 60 USO locations around the world in support of their Super Bowl viewing parties.

NFL-USAA Military Outreach

Feb. 3 to Feb. 4

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis at George R. Brown Convention Center

USAA plans to host current and former military service members and their guests at the "USAA Salute to Service Lounge" within the NFL Experience.

The Lounge will be open both Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 for former military members and their families to enjoy complimentary food and beverages, games, NFL player meet and greets and more.

The NFL and USAA will also recognize the winner of the 2016 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA at the 6th Annual NFL Honors awards show at the Wortham Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Salute to Service Award acknowledges the members of the NFL for their exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community and their families.

Special Olympics Skills and Drills

1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

George R. Brown Convention Center

The NFL, Special Olympics Texas and the Houston Texans plan to host a Special Olympics Skills and Drills Clinic and unified flag football scrimmage featuring local Special Olympics athletes from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The NFL and Special Olympics Texas will kick off their new partnership by hosting a unified flag football game at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., during Pro Bowl Week.

Play Football Family Festival

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1

Taylor High School Performing Arts Center and Aldine Campbell Center

The NFL plans to host a Play Football Family Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 at both the Taylor High School Performing Arts Center and the Aldine Campbell Center.

The event is set to kick off with football clinics, taking parents through drills and introducing them to different elements of the game. Guests will have chances to go through helmet fittings, receive autographs from NFL players and experience photo opportunities, breakout panel sessions led by NFL Ambassadors and local high school coaches, and food and beverages.

The family friendly festival will conclude with an NFL player-led TED Talk.

Super Bowl LI Business Connect Celebration

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31

Ballroom at the Bayou

The NFL and the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee is set to host the "Super Bowl LI Business Connect: Celebrating Opportunities & Success" event from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ballroom at the Bayou.

More than 400 Houston businesses in 50 vendor categories participated in the year-and-a-half-long Business Connect program, designed to create Super Bowl LI contracting opportunities for experienced, local and diverse business owners. To qualify for participation, businesses must be 51-percent owned by a minority, woman, disabled veteran, lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender individual.

This is a ticketed event for participating business owners. A networking reception will precede and follow the formal program with former NFL Cornerback and Food Network Star winner Eddie Jackson is the event's keynote speaker.

NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day at NFL Experience

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL Experience Driven by Genesis at George R. Brown Convention Center

More than 1,000 local children will have the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at NFL PLAY 60 Kids’ Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Grammy Award winner Jordin Sparks is also set to perform two songs and teach the kids a dance routine at the NFL Experience Field at approximately noon.

Houston-are children will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day and will participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities and games.

Houston Habitat for Humanity SuperBUILD

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

8706 Shady Vista Lane

Houston Habitat for Humanity is sponsoring SuperBUILD LI in conjunction with Super Bowl LI to build 51 affordable homes for partner families.

SuperBUILD, a sanctioned NFL event since 2003, provides affordable housing options for low- to moderate-income families through volunteerism.

NFL players are invited to visit the job sites, participate in home dedications and celebrate with families able to achieve their dream of homeownership.

NFL Player Care Foundation Screenings

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 3

Houston Marriott at the Texas Medical Center

The NFL Player Care Foundation is partnering with Tulane University School of Medicine to conduct its annual Super Bowl Healthy Body and Mind Screening program.

The complimentary national program is open to all former NFL players and includes cardiovascular and prostate screenings and mental health resources and education.

These screenings are offered as part of PCF's research programs, which help to advance public awareness and scientific understanding of health issues that affect former NFL players.

Super Bowl Legacy Grant Event

10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Pro-Vision Academy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Houston Super Bowl Host Committee executives, among other, will take part in the Super Bowl Legacy Grant press conference at Pro-Vision Academy.

This year, the NFL Foundation provided a $1 million grant to the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee via "Touchdown Houston" to impact 11 Houston-area counties by concentrating on education, health and community enhancement.

NFL Legend and Pro-Vision Academy founder Roynell Young is set to lead attendees through a groundbreaking ceremony for a football field refurbishment granted to the school.

After the press conference, students will participate in a player panel on character education with current and former NFL players and led by former NFL player and author of InSideOut Coaching: How Sports Can Transform Lives Joe Ehrmann.

.

Make-a-Wish®

Thursday, Feb. 2

Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of 12 children to attend Super Bowl LI. This year, the children and their families are set to arrive in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2, for a welcome reception.

Wish children and their families will also participate in activities related to Super Bowl LI.

NFL Women's Summit — "Plays for Life"

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

The Citadel

The NFL plant to host this year's Women's Summit: Plays for Life, which engages teen girls through an interactive event focused on personal development and achievement.

The two-day summit will feature 250 Houston-area teens, who will hear from prominent leaders from across the NFL. A live stream of the event will be hosted by women's leadership platform.

The three dozen speakers and participants will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.NFLWomensSummit.com.

NFL Foundation Golf Tournament: "Legends on the Links"

8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Golf Club of Houston

The NFL Foundation is partnering with the NFL Legends community to host an 18-hole golf tournament at the home course to the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open.

Teams of amateur golfers will be captained by NFL legends at both the Tournament Course and the Member Course.

Celebrity captains thus far include Larry Brown, Donnie Edwards, Ahman Green, Rodney Hampton, Dhani Jones, Kwamie Lassiter, Ryan Leaf, EJ Manuel, Curtis McGriff, Marty Moore, Jonathan Ogden, Chad Pennington, Mike Quick, John Randle, Mike Rucker, Will Shield, Al Smith, Mack Strong, Ben Tate, John Urshel and Leonard Wheeler.

Hospitality golf packages are open to the general public until Jan. 28 with a tournament entry donation of $6,000 per team (teams of three paired with a NFL Legend) or $2,500 per individual benefiting the NFL Foundation and NFL Player Care Foundation. To register for the tournament, contact Laura Malfy at Laura.Malfy@NFL.com.

Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Super Bowl Town Hall

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Texas Southern University

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and NFL is set to host their second-annual Super Bowl Town Hall, "From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations.”

The town hall, hosted by Texas Southern University and supported by The Players' Tribune, will be broadcast live on Sirius XM radio and is set to feature current and former NFL players, including policy advocates Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams.

To learn more, visit www.risetowin.org.

NFL & All Pro Dad Family Football Clinic

9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3

NFL Experience Youth Field in the George R. Brown Convention Center

Current and former players will participate in the second-annual NFL & All Pro Dad Family Football Clinic at Super Bowl LI.

Players are invited to bring their children and significant others to participate in PLAY 60 activities. Within each activity, kids and their parents will participate in an exercise designed to foster engagement and relationship building.

22nd Annual Rebuilding Together "Kickoff to Rebuild"

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rebuilding Together Houston, in conjunction with Super Bowl LI, will host a community revitalization project to rehabilitate the main section of the historic Independence Heights neighborhood.

The creation of a welcome center will offer visitors the opportunity to learn about the neighborhood's history and its vital role in Houston's community today. The event will also include help for individual homeowners in need.

To learn more about Rebuilding Together's Kickoff to Rebuild project, tap/click here.

Character Playbook Houston Launch

1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Pilgrim Academy

"Character Playbook," a joint initiative of the NFL and United Way Worldwide and operated by EverFi, will launch in Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.

The digital course is comprised of six interactive modules supporting positive character development, social-emotional learning and healthy relationships for grades 7 to 9.

A panel of Houston Texans players will discuss character development and decision-making with students. Students will then go through modules, designed to help them develop healthy relationships and social norms.

The Character Playbook will be provided to 40 schools in the Houston area via a partnership among the Houston Texans, United Way of Greater Houston and Verizon.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Lakewood Church

The 18th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is set to bring together Super Bowl champions and Pro Bowl players with Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian, gospel and mainstream artists on one stage.

The event will also give back to the community with a portion of its proceeds benefiting the NFL Players Care Foundation.

Visit www.superbowlgospel.com for more information.

1st and Future

Saturday, Feb. 4

TMC Innovation Institute

The NFL, in collaboration with the Texas Medical Center, is calling on innovators to share solutions that help advance the game of football and athlete safety for 1st and Future, a startup competition.

Up to nine startups will be invited to present their game-changing technologies in three categories: Communicating with the Athlete, Training the Athlete and Materials to Protect the Athlete.

Startups will pitch their products to an audience, including a panel of judges, NFL team owners and executives and representatives from the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and TMC. The panel of judges will select one winner from each category.

Winners will receive a $50,000 prize from the NFL to further develop their innovation, as well as acceptance into TMCx, TMC's world-renowned program for start-ups, and two tickets to Super Bowl LI.

For information on the submission process, selection criteria and official rules, tap/click here.

Super Bowl Breakfast

8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Marriott Marquis Houston

The 2017 Super Bowl Breakfast is set to feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award, presented by Super Bowl Champion Coach Tony Dungy.

The award, which is voted on by NFL players, honors outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

The event is also set to include former NFL players Roger Staubach, Bruce Matthews, Anthony Muñoz, Derrick Brooks and emcee James Brown.

Houston Careers in Sports Forum

9:20 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cemo Hall at University of Houston

The NFL plans to celebrate high school coaches and educate students on various careers in the sports industry at this forum. Parents will also hear from NFL players and professionals in the sports industry about career possibilities off the field.

A professional DJ is set to attend, as well as NFL players. The forum is open to Houston high school students interested in sports, but space is limited.

For more information, contact Ana Blinder, NFL, at (212)-450-2467 or ana.blinder@nfl.com.

NFLPA Smocks & Jocks

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Caracol

The NFL Players Association plans to hold its annual art auction and jazz brunch supporting the Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust Fund and a local foundation.

Artwork from active and former players, as well as those connected to professional football, will be auctioned as part of the invitation-only charity event.

Troupe21'S 17th Annual Player Networking Event™

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Houston Community College-West Loop Center

This NFL-sanctioned event helps active and former NFL players transition into meaningful second careers. It is set to include a private banking workshop, focus groups for players, corporate guests and vendors, an Internet radio broadcast with player-owned businesses and sponsors, a social media challenge designed to promote athlete and corporate responsibility, a scholarship drive for high school football student-athletes and a trade show featuring corporations interested in helping players pursue charitable, employment and entrepreneurial goals.

To learn more about PNE 2017 and PNE Week, tap/click here.

Taste of the NFL

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

University of Houston

Taste of the NFL, celebrating its 26th year at Super Bowl LI, is holding Party with a Purpose® at the University of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This fundraising event brings together prominent chefs from around the country, celebrities, NFL players, coaches, legends and more -- all to support the fight against hunger. Alex Guarnaschelli and Richard Blais are this year’s culinary hosts.

Tickets to this event can be purchased at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.

Green Energy

"Green" energy will be used to power major Super Bowl event venues throughout Houston, including NRG Stadium, the George R. Brown Convention Center and the hotels being used by the NFL and AFC teams and by the NFL Super Bowl staff. NRG will be providing renewable energy certificates equivalent to the electricity usage at these facilities.



Food Recovery

Extra prepared food from Super Bowl events will be recovered in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and several local nonprofit organizations to provide meals for shelters, missions, soup kitchens and other community programs.

Material Recovery

Recovery of event materials will begin immediately after most Super Bowl events. In the week following the game, there will be an intensive drive to collect and donate items left over, including building materials, décor, fabric, carpeting and sign materials. The items will be donated to local organizations that can reuse, re-purpose or remanufacture the material.

(© 2017 KHOU)