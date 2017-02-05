GAME BLOG: It's Super Bowl Sunday

It's Super Bowl Sunday!
The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.
For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.
PRE-GAME
Going ⬆️ on a Sunday. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/p00T9xbsZZ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017
Time for warm-ups. #OneMore pic.twitter.com/9daaNvsFaj— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3— Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017
ONE HOUR UNTIL THE SUPER BOWL! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/e9VwaiSTQS— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence lands in Houston & stops for Bar-B-Q before heading to #SuperBowl at NRG Stadium. #khou11 https://t.co/GSZgseGLBo— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 5, 2017
Stands filling in on 100 level. #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/2QmMXisl0w— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
The 2016 MVP takes the field!#InBrotherhood #SB51 pic.twitter.com/VjzuJSNF1k— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! #SB51 #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/RUeNVblxEs— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
#Patriots inactives: pic.twitter.com/t7ESfCp3Kn— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Inactives for #SB51:— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017
Nick Williams
Terron Ward
Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Dashon Goldson
Josh Keyes
Wes Schweitzer
DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG
Ready. #OneMore pic.twitter.com/v5qSDhDqQu— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017
Pats fans in the building #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/BaJI0KSIDu— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Roof closed for tonight's game. #khou11 #SBLI pic.twitter.com/OBlHmVleRE— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Sunday best for #SuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/zz64CPEvbh— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 5, 2017
Here she comes! Lady Gaga on the field at NRG. What are you hoping to see during today's #SB51 halftime show? https://t.co/EOmkk5LKrt pic.twitter.com/cKKt6JkaRM— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017
Long lines getting into NRG #SuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Ty7xPM71bf— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 5, 2017
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium
