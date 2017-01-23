Food truck owner sees Super Bowl opportunity as game changer

Patricia Jackson-Harris, owner of Miss Patty’s Seafood-N-Chicken, considers serving food at Super Bowl events a life-changing opportunity. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Downtown Houston’s almost set Super Bowl Live stage reserved space for just 22 food trucks.

One of the truck owners considers it a life-changing opportunity. Miss Patty’s Seafood-N-Chicken opened five years ago and is already catering football’s biggest street party thanks to secret recipes and perhaps the worst day of a former oncology nurse’s life: Feb. 12, 2010.

“(The doctor) said I’m 99.9 percent sure,” Patricia Jackson-Harris said. “I’m still going to send it off. But, I’m sure that it’s cancer. I think that moment, neither one of us could breathe."

Doctors discovered her husband, David, just 49-year-old, had Stage 4 colon cancer and just 18 months to live. Jackson-Harris stayed by his side the entire time. She even changed professions to make it happen.

“I was just trying to do something where I was close to home,” she said. “I thought if I had to keep it open every day, with a food truck, I would take a couple of private jobs, and then I could come home.”

Eventually, so many companies ordered her cooking that the Food Patty Wagon expanded. Jackson-Harris’ second truck serves University of Houston students weekly and Houston Astros fans at Opening Day five years and counting.

“It gives us great joy, because it provided what we needed for him and then it provided what we needed for the public,” Jackson-Harris said.

What her family needed most they got. Her husband, cancer free for four years, is still around. So, winning a space at Super Bowl Live isn’t Harris’ biggest victory. It just feels like it.

“It means the world,” she said. “It means everything to me.”

