Fans could pay as low as $1,000 for Super Bowl LI tickets

The prospect of some fans paying as little as $1,000 to get into
It’ll cost about $2,200 for the cheapest seat at Houston’s
"Usually when you see supply this low, it leads to crazy high prices,"
According to TicketIQ, the average get-in price, the cheapest seats available, on the secondary market as of Monday were going for $2,208, which is 18% cheaper than at the same point ahead of
Super Bowl LI’s ticket trends mirror another game the
“This one could get even lower,” Lawrence said.
Prices could be even lower at this point if scores of tickets weren’t tied up in package deals like the ones sold by NFL On Location, the league’s official hospitality partner. All but the cheapest ticketing package remains available. The packages, which start at $7,249 each, include a pregame party and VIP access to concerts.
It’s not clear how many seats remain unsold by On Location and a message left Sunday with an On Location spokesperson was not returned.
If On Location decides to break the tickets out of expensive packages and put them on the market, prices would likely drop further with more supply on the market. On Location, however, would likely give league sponsors the unsold tickets so not to hinder package sales at future Super Bowls.
