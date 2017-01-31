Falcons hold media availability at Memorial City Mall skating rink

Atlanta Falcons OL Jake Matthews speaks with reporters during media availability Tuesday at the Memorial City Mall Ice Rink. Matthews is a native of the Houston area and went to school at Fort Bend Elkins. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan / KHOU.com

HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons ' media availability Tuesday is not being held at a stadium or arena or even in a hotel ballroom.

Try a skating rink inside a Houston mall.

No, the ice isn't down at The Square at Memorial City. And only a handful of players are scheduled to meet with reporters.

Still, it's an unusual setting for a Super Bowl event, held by an Old Navy and a Cheesecake Factory.

Patriots DL Chris Long on what his father Howie Long told about playing in Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/kLTmIz17jY — Jaime E. Galvan (@jgalvanpress) January 31, 2017

Houston doesn't have even a minor league hockey team any more. However, there was a high school band playing as buses arrived. Some folks, perhaps puzzled by who was riding in the buses, waved to media members as the vehicles pulled up to the entrance.

The Patriots' media session had no band in sight.

Tom Brady draws quite a crowd during these media sessions. Kind of need stilts or a ladder to get a view. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/1ycue8hqRj — Jaime E. Galvan (@jgalvanpress) January 31, 2017

