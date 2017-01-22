Falcons defeat Packers 44-21, advance to Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) in the second quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo: Dan Powers, Appleton Post Crescent/USA TODAY Sports)

The Atlanta Falcons did what no other team could down the stretch of the NFL season: stop Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Ryan and Atlanta's passing attack rolled early and Rodgers was finally stumped by an attacking defense as the Falcons coasted to a 44-21 win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Falcons now advance to Super Bowl LI to face either the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 5 in Houston.

In its final game at the Georgia Dome, Atlanta sealed just the second Super Bowl berth in franchise history. The 1998 Falcons team fell to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Ryan had little trouble establishing an early rhythm, finding open receivers against a Packers defense that generated little pressure. He threw for 392 yards, including 271 in the first half, and four touchdowns.

Julio Jones snared a 5-yard, toe-tapping touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter and then outraced the Packers secondary for a 73-yard touchdown to open the second half for a 31-0 lead.

Rodgers, meanwhile, was thrown off by an abnormally blitz-heavy Atlanta defense. The Packers did not score until midway through the third quarter when Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 2-yard strike. He was removed from the game in the final minutes and replaced by Brett Hundley.

