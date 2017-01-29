Falcons arrive for 1st Super Bowl appearance since 1999

Atlanta Falcons players and staff arrived at Bush Airport in Houston Sunday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON — They're here.

Well, at least one team playing in the Super Bowl has arrived in Houston.

The Atlanta Falcons, making their first appearance in the NFL championship game since 1999 and second overall, arrived Sunday afternoon to little fanfare at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

That was quite the contrast to the sendoff the NFC champs received when they left Atlanta, where thousands of fans lined the streets in midtown, chanting "A-T-L, A-T-L" and other slogans of encouragement.

The Falcons' motorcade had gone from the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, to the airport.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers to qualify for their first Super Bowl since losing to Denver 18 years ago. AFC champion New England arrives Monday.

___

Football fans in the United States can listen to the Super Bowl in eight languages next Sunday.

SiriusXM will carry the Westwood One national feed in English, plus the local broadcasts of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. And if you speak Spanish, French, Japanese, Mandarin, German, Hungarian, even Flemish, there will be a channel on satellite radio for you.

Televisa is doing the Spanish-language broadcasts. W9 is handling French, SAT 1 German, GDTV Mandarin, NHK Japanese, AMC Hungarian, and Eleven in Flemish.

"It kind of reflects the international nature of the game as it continues to grow both home and abroad," says Steve Cohen, SiriusXM's senior vice president of sports programming. "It's a wonderful thing to be able to give our subscribers who want to hear people talk about the game in their own language."

Since 2006, SiriusXM has carried broadcasts of the Super Bowl in up to 10 languages. Cohen will be sitting in the stadium on Sunday listening to each of them on the app just to hear how they sound.

One thing always stands out to him: the passion.

"To hear the styles of the broadcasters in the difference languages, I might not be able to understand what they are saying, but I can understand passion and understand excitement. With that excitement comes a cadence where you as the listener figure out when I should start getting excited. The broadcasters get excited before the listener/viewer does if they are doing their job properly."

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.