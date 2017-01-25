Explosive detection K9 teams brought in for Super Bowl

HOUSTON - Law enforcement officers from across the country were sworn in Wednesday to help with security for the Super Bowl.

The 60 officers are actually part of K9 teams specially trained to detect explosive devices.

They were sworn in as Special Deputy United States Marshals.

“If you smell a cake, this animal smells the flour, the sugar, and the yeast. They have an extremely keen sense of smell. They’re trained to alert on things that are used to make explosive devices,” said Gary Blankinship, US Marshal, Southern District of Texas

The K9 teams were called in to help from cities like San Francisco, Cleveland, Buffalo, Chicago, and even Guam, a U-S territory.

“It was a pretty long flight. 16 hours,” said Juan Manibusan, Guam Airport Police

Most of the dogs are trained on about 19,000 different scents.

“We’re primarily assigned to mass transit with the Metropolitan Transit authority in Los Angeles. The dogs we have are around thousands of people every day,” said Deputy Richard Faulk, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Canine Handler.

You’ll see these teams at every event that sanctioned by the NFL.

“This will be our third Super Bowl that we’ve been to. We were in Phoenix, San Francisco, and now here,” said Faulk.

Since the Super Bowl is considered a national security event, it’s all hands on deck effective immediately.

“We are here. This will be done safely. We want everybody to enjoy the events, and go home safe at the end of the day,” said Blankenship.

The officers will stay in Houston until the day after the Super Bowl.

