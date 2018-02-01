Diggs wins Farm Bowl at U of M

Receiver Stefon Diggs won the inaugural Land O’ Lakes Farm Bowl on Thursday, competing in a field that included teammate Kyle Rudolph. (Credit : KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings missed their chance at a Super Bowl, but a key member of the team has collected a championship trophy nonetheless.

Receiver Stefon Diggs won the inaugural Land O’ Lakes Farm Bowl on Thursday, competing in a field that included teammate Kyle Rudolph.

“I don't like to lose at anything, boss,” Diggs said after the competition. “This is just another thing, a task for me, and I don't want to lose, and I'll go get a trophy.”

The Farm Bowl paired farmers with past and present players from the NFL. Together they completed a timed series of farm chores, such as changing a tractor tire and loading a hay wagon.

The event was held at on the U of M Campus at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Diggs was paired with J.J. Nunes, a dairy farmer from Tulare, California, who called his team’s performance “the Mariucci Miracle.”

Former Vikings and Packers receiver Greg Jennings didn’t fare quite so well. He and Brillion, Wisconsin dairy farmer Amber Horn-Leiterman were tearing up the course, when Jennings found himself unable to back up a hay wagon, the final event.

The players on the other teams all opted to let their farmers do the driving.

“She offered and I was like ‘Yeah, if you want me to do that, I’ve got it,’” Jennings said.

It was decision he came to regret.



“The rookie made the biggest mistake of them all,” said a smiling Jennings about his performance. “He panicked.”

Hall-of-famer Jerome Bettis, Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers and former Panther Jason Brown also competed in the Farm Bowl.



