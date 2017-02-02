Club Nomadic to open Thursday night

Sixty days ago, Club Nomadic hadn't been built. Now Thursday night, it's showtime. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Music echoed inside Club Nomadic Thursday afternoon, intermixed with the sounds of last-minute construction.

"We have multiple levels of security officers on hand," said Phil Shalala, Chief Marketing Officer with Nomadic Entertainment Group. "This place will be the safest place in town."

Sam Hunt set to perform. So will The Chainsmokers. It's all taking place in a pop-up night club filled with almost 9,000 people, just a few yards from a quiet neighborhood.

"This is a neighborhood they've dropped a club in the middle of," said Justin Hodge. "It just doesn't seem to make much sense."

Neighbors aren't sure what to expect.

"We're preparing to be on lock down from Thursday to Sunday morning," Hodge said.

There are '"no parking" signs all over the neighborhood. It's meant to ease congestion in the area. Concert goers will have to park at the Allen Center and shuttle over to Club Nomadic, but those who live in the area fear people will flood into the neighborhood anyway.

"There's a huge concern with congestion, traffic and noise all of the above," Hodge said. "We have earplugs, we're preparing for it. I mean, we're happy the Super Bowl is here, but this was just poorly planned by the city."

It'll be three straight nights of major concerts highlighted by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, big name acts even some neighbors admit they don't mind having in their backyard.

"I like Bruno Mars, so I'd be happy if I could hear him from here and not pay much to be there," said Amy D'Angelo.

Doors open at 7 p.m. every night.

