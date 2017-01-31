Club Nomadic lacks city's occupancy permit

Drone 11 view of Club Nomadic (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Days before Super Bowl LI concerts at Club Nomadic in Sawyer Heights, the traveling nightclub does not have the city's certificate of occupancy necessary for the crowds of thousands expected at the venue.

Sam Hunt is set to take the stage on Thursday night followed by Bruno Mars on Friday and Taylor Swift on Saturday.

Club Nomadic officials say the process to obtaining the permit is routine for venues such as these.

"We are going through the normal process every temporary event goes through in terms of final permits," Jack Murphy, President of Nomadic Entertainment, said in a statement. "The various city agencies can't provide final sign off until they can review the built activation. Similar to what you might have if you were building a house, we have received punch lists' from various departments. We are addressing the points on their lists and moving forward."

The City of Houston released the following statement:

"The City of Houston is working 24/7 to make sure venues for Super Bowl 51, like Club Nomadic, are safe and ready for guests to enjoy. With this type of temporary arrangement, it is not at all out of the ordinary for work to still be underway at this time.



"As of this time, a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) has not been issued for Club Nomadic at 2121 Edwards St.

"Electrical permits have been purchased, but ventilation and plumbing permits have not been purchased. A CO cannot be issued until all permits have been purchased, all inspections conducted and all work approved to ensure compliance with City building codes. As part of the occupancy inspection, City of Houston Inspectors will check all entries and exits to and from the building before it is allowed to be open and/or occupied.

"Sprinklers are not required for this temporary building. In lieu of sprinklers, the building will be required to provide a stand-by fire watch from the Houston Fire Department during all events anytime the building is open and/or occupied."

A Club Nomadic spokesperson is confident paperwork for the permit will be completed ahead of the first concert on Thursday night.

