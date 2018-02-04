Chewing gum or a cough drop: What did Pink spit out before singing Super Bowl national anthem?

Recording artist Pink sings the US National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

On Super Bowl Sunday, Pink powered through the flu (the FLU!) to deliver a STELLAR rendition of the National Anthem before kickoff.

But before she sang the first notes of the Star Spangled Banner, the camera caught her getting rid of... something.

Naturally, the internet was NEEDED to know:

Was that a cough drop or gum? #Pink #SuperBowl — Chris Sciria (@csciria) February 4, 2018

Lots of people thought it was gum:

When you have a national anthem to sing but also forgot about your gum pic.twitter.com/QLO2opMJlC — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 4, 2018

Pink was gonna get EVERY last taste of that gum 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #superbowl — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) February 4, 2018

Pink dropping her gum on the Super Bowl field is hard as hell. — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 4, 2018

Others pointed out that she's sick and LOGICALLY, it would be a cough drop.

It was a cough drop. Come on y'all. She has the flu. #Pink #SuperBowl — Shaydie Blue (@Shaydieblue) February 4, 2018

There was also this random theory of it being hair (??):

After the moment, some have called it the highlight of the night:

Pink taking gum out of her mouth right before the anthem was spectacular in the Pink-est way ever. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ITOh5L2RHV — Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) February 4, 2018

Regardless, no flu could hold Pink down!

UPDATE:

After the Internet blew up with speculation, Pink herself tweeted out the answer, putting the debate to rest.

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

So, there you go!

