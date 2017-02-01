Inside the ‘Texans House' private club at Super Bowl Live

This Houston Texans hospitality venue has multiple bars complete with Texans décor, a Texans pool table and a Texans shuffle board. It has arcade games, including the world’s largest PAC-MAN. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – If you’re a Houston Texans fan with money to burn, the Texans House is for you.

This hospitality venue is set up inside The Grove (they took over the whole restaurant) right next to Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green, but you can’t just walk over and go inside. This ritzy venue is reserved for NFL On Location members.

Inside you’ll find no mention of The Grove, in fact this now looks like a ritzy Houston Texans bar and restaurant, complete with Texans décor, a Texans pool table and a Texans shuffle board. It also has arcade games, including the world’s largest PAC-MAN.

Organizers plan on having live bands, star athlete appearances, high-end food, drink and cigar rollers. Seating is available both indoors and outdoors on the deck.

“Throughout the three-day affair, current and former NFL players and cheerleaders will mingle with guests, take photos, and sign autographs,” states the NFL’s website. “With the Texans House being located right in the heart of downtown, we will provide our guests with a first-class and action-packed environment to enjoy leading up to the game.”

If you want in, the On Location tickets remaining start at $7,249. Expensive! But that also gets you into several other events.

