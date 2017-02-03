CBS News: Mike Pence coming to Houston Super Bowl

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: President-elect Donald Trump (L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrive on stage at the Chairman's Global Dinner, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Houston to see Super Bowl LI to see the Patriots-Falcons match-up on Sunday, a source familiar with his schedule tells CBS NEWS.

Former President George H.W. Bush, who spent two weeks in the hospital, will also be at the Super Bowl -- he’ll be doing the coin toss at NRG Stadium.

Bush also attended the Super Bowl in 2005, with fellow former President Bill Clinton. They appeared on Fox network’s pre-game show to raise money for tsunami victims. Super Bowl commercials 2017: Political pitfalls abound According to CBS News, Pence won’t be the only sitting vice president to have attended a Super Bowl game. Vice Presidents Al Gore, George H.W. Bush and Spiro Agnew also went to Super Bowl games when they were in office. Pence will also be appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. CBS News’ Josh Gross contributed to this report.

