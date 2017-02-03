Catching up with the NFL's super agent
One of the original super sports agents is here in Houston this week. Over the years, Leigh Steinberg has negotiated billions of dollars in contracts for his clients - including several players from Houston. How big a deal is he?
KHOU 8:13 AM. CST February 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
Club Nomadic's strict dress code
-
Bridges over Highway 59 lit up for Super Bowl
-
Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Thursday
-
J.J. Watt spotted at Nordstrom in Galleria
-
Lady Gaga promises high-energy halftime show
-
NFL Commissioner praises Houston as host city
-
White nationalist fliers left at Rice
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonFeb. 2, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know FridayFeb. 3, 2017, 7:38 a.m.
-
Sam Hunt, Chainsmokers perform at Club NomadicFeb. 2, 2017, 7:12 p.m.