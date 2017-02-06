Busy Monday expected at IAH, Hobby as Super Bowl fans head out

About 100,000 travelers are expected to fly out of Bush and Hobby airports Monday morning following Super Bowl LI.

HOUSTON – About 100,000 travelers are expected to fly out of Bush and Hobby airports Monday morning following Super Bowl LI.

Lines weren’t too bad early Monday morning, but there were definitely two kinds of travelers – unhappy Atlanta Falcons fans and elated New England Patriots ones.

If you’re flying Monday, airport officials are recommending a five-hour plan:

Check out of your hotel five hours before your flight.

Return your rental car with four hours to go.

Check in to the ticket counter three hours before hand.

Hit security two hours before your flight.

And with one hour to spare, arrive at your gate.

And this is a big one – if you have a souvenir program from the Super Bowl make sure you carry it on with you. Don’t pack it.

They have special hologram technology that can set off security alarms and really slow up the baggage process. So pack your patience – not your program.

