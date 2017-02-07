Boston salutes Super Bowl LI champion Patriots in parade

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LI Champions parade through downtown Boston. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - The city of Boston continued its celebration of the Super Bowl win by the Patriots with a parade. In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials rode the parade-route in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with Boston tourists.



Despite the forecast of rain and some snow, fans began to line the streets early in the morning.

Players took turns holding the Lombardi Trophy up in the air for the fans to see the championship hardware.This is the Patriots' fifth championship.

