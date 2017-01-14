Avoid long lines, crazy crowds and enjoy NFL Experience at GRB

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Between the entertainment, the music and of course the football, there is so much to look forward to when it comes to Super Bowl 51.

However, there is one thing that most people could do without: the massive crowds.

“Our downtown experience whether it's the NFL Experience or Discovery Green, we're expecting about 1 million people total,” explained Kevin Cooper with the Super Bowl Host Committee.

But Cooper says Houstonians are in luck because there are two huge events that we get to enjoy before all of the out-of-towners move in which means smaller crowds and shorter lines.

On Saturday, January 28th, the NFL Experience opens at the GRB Convention center, complete with games, autograph sessions and an up-close look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it’s a family friendly event.

Tickets are still available and range in price from $25 - $55.

That same weekend right next door at Discovery Green, Super Bowl Live gets underway and hosts more than 90 musicians.

“We're going to have big time headlines,” Cooper explained. “We’re going to have ZZ Top, we're going to have Solonge. We don't know when the next Super Bowl is coming, so let's enjoy this one!”

When it comes to parking, party-goers can plan and pay ahead of time by downloading the Super Bowl App on their phones and following the instructions.

“This Super Bowl is literally for the city of Houston and the one place you can't do Super Bowl is from your couch. We want all of Houston to come out and enjoy themselves.” said Cooper.

(© 2017 KHOU)