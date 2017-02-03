Annunciation Catholic Church bringing together faith and football

Fans are making their way to Houston in hopes of watching their team win on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Fans are making their way to Houston in hopes of watching their team win on Sunday.

Forget wishful thinking, at this point it’s all about having faith.

Annunciation Catholic Church is just a few blocks from the George R. Brown Convention Center. Thousands of people are set to walk past the church in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI.

“The idea that we can connect faith and culture,” said Elsie Hernandez. “Let’s reach people where they’re at,” said the director of development for Annunciation Catholic Church. “We’re asking people to light a candle for their team.”

A red votive candle for the Atlanta Falcons, a blue candle for the New England Patriots. The church is asking for a 50 cent donation to light a candle. Hernandez is counting for the Super Bowl to bring in a miracle.

“Our cornerstone was laid in 1869,” said Hernandez of the oldest Catholic Church in Houston. It’s in dire need of repairs. The church doesn’t have any functioning bathrooms. Some of the architecture is showing its age with cracks in stonework, tile and the walls.

“And I lit a candle for each team that the players would be safe,” prayed Chris Ziadie.

“We’ve had even some people go, can I light a candle just for myself? Does it have to be for a team,” said Hernandez as she explained how Houston Texans fans are praying for a better season. Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live stopped to ask the heavens for a little help, too.

Singer Rick Astley also stopped by, “So yeah, so he came over and he was buying rosaries.”

If every prayer counts, at the greatest games bring on the pressure, know a parishioner will match up $10,000 in donations.

“They just don’t make Catholic churches like this anymore.”

Annunciation Catholic Church is hosting a wine and cheese event Friday evening and a barbecue after Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. Mass.

(© 2017 KHOU)