Airlines add flights to Houston for Super Bowl fans

Airlines are rushing to add extra flights to their schedules to help football fans get to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

JetBlue, which currently flies once daily between Boston and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), is adding an extra flight to Houston from Boston (Flight #1931) on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. with a return from Houston to Boston (Flight #1032) on Monday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m.

JetBlue’s regular schedule doesn’t currently include a direct flight to Houston from T.F. Green Airport (PVD) in Providence, R.I. — 41 miles from Boston — but the airline is also adding a special PVD-HOU round-trip flight to accommodate New England fans.

Flight #1971 will leave PVD for HOU Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m. and Flight #1912 will leave from HOU to PVD on Feb. 6 at 2:06 p.m.

All these flights will be on JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft.

JetBlue is the official airline of the New England Patriots, so it is throwing in some extras for fans.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, passengers wearing official New England Patriots jerseys will be offered early boarding when flying out of airports in Boston; Burlington, Vt.; Hartford, Conn.; Portland, Maine; Providence, R.I.; and Worcester, Mass.

Passengers flying on game day will also be able to purchase their first alcoholic beverage for $1.

And starting Jan. 24, football fans can enter to win round-trip travel on JetBlue to Houston, hotel accommodations and two tickets to the big game. Details here.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is still working up the perks it will offer to Atlanta Falcons fans, but for Super Bowl weekend, the carrier has scheduled four special non-stop flights between Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and several New England cities the airline normally does not serve with non-stop flights.

Delta will run two non-stop flights to IAH from Boston’s Logan Airport on Feb. 3 and two back to Boston on Feb. 6.

There will also be one additional non-stop flight to IAH from both Bradley International Airport in Hartford and T.F. Green Airport in Providence on Feb. 3, with non-stop return flights on Feb. 6.

To accommodate Atlanta Falcons fans — and all the Houston-bound passengers who will be connecting in Atlanta — Delta is adding six flights on top of its usual eight flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to IAH on Feb. 3. And on Feb. 6, Delta is adding 10 flights on top of the regularly scheduled eight flights between IAH and Atlanta.

United Airlines, which uses Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport as one of its largest hubs, is adding extra flights to and from Houston for Super Bowl weekend as well.

The airline will fly one extra flight from Boston to IAH on Feb. 3 and two on Feb. 4, and an extra flight from ATL to IAH on both Feb. 3 and 4.

On Feb. 4, United will add one extra section to IAH from both Newark (EWR) and Los Angeles (LAX).

On Feb. 6, United will run three extra sections from IAH to Boston, two to ATL, and one each to LAX and Newark (EWR).

These flights will be on a mix of 757 and 737 aircraft.

Southwest Airlines will add two additional non-stop flights on Feb. 3 between Boston and Houston’s Hobby Airport and run its five regularly scheduled non-stop flights from Atlanta to HOU on that day.

On Feb. 6, Southwest will run two additional flights back to Boston from Houston Hobby and will add two additional flights back to Atlanta as well.

American Airlines has added one flight from Boston to Houston (IAH) at 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 3, with the return flight leaving IAH on Feb. 6 at 10:05 a.m. On those same dates there will be an extra round-trip flight between Atlanta and Houston as well.

For those who haven’t flown to Houston, keep in mind that the city has two major airports: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), which is about 20 miles from downtown Houston and about 30 miles from NRG Stadium, and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), which is 7 miles from downtown Houston and about 11 miles from the stadium.

Both IAH and HOU are ready to welcome Super Bowl fans with selfie walls, special signage and extended hours at ticket counters, security checkpoints, restaurants and shops.

