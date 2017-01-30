5 things Patriots fans are saying about the Falcons that are hilariously wrong

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) laughs after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Being close to the Atlanta Falcons and its fans, sometimes it's easy to forget that others outside the fan base have absolutely no idea about this team.

It's not a team like New England, Dallas or the New Yorks that get constant national attention. If you're not a Falcons fan but have followed the storylines close enough to know what's going on, good for you.

But I've spoken with a few Patriots fans this week who seem to know absolutely nothing about the Falcons. Here are five things I've heard from Patriots fans this week:

1. The Falcons only have one receiver, Julio Jones

I laughed in the guy's face who said this. He said, "All the Falcons have is Julio Jones, and Bill Belichick will find a way to take him out of the game." My exact words were, "Are you crazy?" The Falcons have more receivers than they know what to do with. Matt Ryan has thrown touchdown passes to so many receivers that it's hard to name them all. I dare you to try. There'll be one or two that stump you. Ryan threw touchdowns to 13 different receivers, which is a new league record. So don't say this anymore, Pats fans. It's about the dumbest thing you can say.

2. Matt Ryan chokes in big games

Since when is an NFC Championship game versus the Green Bay Packers and the "All-knowing Aaron Rodgers" not a big game? When I asked this to the Patriots fan that said this, he said, "Green Bay's defense sucked." I said, "Okay, so what about the NFL Divisional Game against the Seahawks, who gave up the fourth fewest points this season?" I shut this topic down pretty fast. It's a go-to phrase by any casual fan who only remember the Matt Ryan from the 2010 and 2012 postseasons. What's even more scary for Patriots fans, Ryan is incredible on third downs this season. Just go look up the stats.

3. The Falcons defense sucks

Sure, on paper, this defense doesn't look phenomenal in terms of points and yards allowed. But they are incredibly aggressive and can hit the daylights out of anyone. Don't believe me? Just ask Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Emmanual Sanders, Jordan Matthews and the laundry list of guys who have taken some vicious hits. The rookies on defense are fast, and guys like Deion Jones are why the Falcons are +15 on the turnover margin in the regular and postseason combined. Oh, and I haven't even gotten to Vic Beasley yet...

4. The Falcons have no chance

Oh sure, the team that led the league in scoring with 540 points just in the regular season, defeated teams by an average of 15.3 points and is also led by the presumptive MVP. Yeah, the Falcons have no chance. (This is when I roll my eyes, scoff and do one of those sideways pointing gestures while giving the facial expression that means, "Can you believe this guy?").

5. The Falcons can't win because they have no experience

This is the best argument a Patriots fan can make because history is on their side. Belichick and Tom Brady have been to a record seven Super Bowl appearances together, and a win against the Falcons would give them their fifth title. However, the notion that the Falcons can't win just because they haven't been there is silly. Pundits said the same thing before the NFC Championship because Ryan was the only quarterback that hadn't been to a Super Bowl. Guess what, it didn't matter. Plus, head coach Dan Quinn has won a Super Bowl title in two tries (he only lost that game against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX because of a famous awful decision to pass the ball at the goal line that he had nothing to do with). There are also four players on the Falcons roster who have played in Super Bowls: Dwight Freeney, Dashon Goldson, Courtney Upshaw and Philip Wheeler. Yes, it's not nearly as much experience as the Patriots, and that's why I won't laugh in a Patriots fan's face when he or she says this. But Patriots fans might be surprised when the Falcons do look like they have been there before.

