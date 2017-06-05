Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan involved in bar fight in Nashville

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defense Rob Ryan (left) and head coach Rex Ryan on the sideline during the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, along with his twin brother and former assistant coach, Rob Ryan, were involved in a bar skirmish in Nashville this past weekend.

The two were reportedly dining at a Margaritaville restaurant in Nashville when things got a bit messy.

A video of the confrontation made it to Twitter. Rex -- wearing a Bryce Harper Nationals jersey -- appears to be in the midst of an argument before it gets physical. After what appears to be a shove toward Rex, Rob Ryan intervenes and is seen putting his hands on another man's throat for a brief moment.

The Ryans attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Predators and Penguins on Saturday, and Rex played a part in the Predators’ pregame car-smashing tradition.

Rex Ryan, who was fired by the Bills with one game remaining in 2016, joined ESPN in April to be a part of the Sunday NFL Countdown in September, while also likely to appear on SportsCenter, among other shows.

Video from a bar scuffle in Nashville involving Rex and Rob Ryan... pic.twitter.com/DXtVNkiPxo — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) June 5, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM