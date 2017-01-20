Raiders file paperwork for Las Vegas relocation

Oakland fans look dejected in the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 20 to 9 at McAfee Coliseum, Oakland, California, December 23, 2006 (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary) (Photo: Robert B. Stanton)

The Oakland Raiders have taken the next step in their push to move to Las Vegas.

The franchise has filed paperwork to relocate to the city, Clark County (Nev.) Commission Chair Steve Sisolak announced Thursday on Twitter. The NFL confirmed that the application had been received, saying it would be reviewed by league staff as well as the stadium and finance committees.

The Raiders would need 24 of 32 owners to approve relocation in a vote that could come in March.

Owner Mark Davis has been firm in his commitment to moving the franchise to Las Vegas. In October, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill approved by the state Legislature for $750 million in public funding towards a nearly $2 billion stadium project.

The Alameda County (Calif.) Board of Supervisors and Oakland City Council approved terms of a plan that proposed to keep the Raiders in Oakland, but NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman told USA TODAY Sports in December that there was no deal on the table for the team or league to consider.

“I think the intentions are good,” Grubman said at the league meetings. “But I don’t think there’s been any progress that suggests a breakthrough anytime soon.”

