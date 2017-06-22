QB Derek Carr signs deal with Raiders making him highest paid player

Dec 24, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s slide to the second round of the draft, in the long run, paid off.

The young passer confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise as it transitions to Las Vegas in the coming years.

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

A person familiar with the deal confirmed to Tom Pelissero of USA TODAY Sports the extension is for five years and worth $125 million. The person requested anonymity because the numbers have not been made public.

The deal surpasses the highest per-year salary in league history signed by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last offseason and keeps Carr in a Raiders uniform through 2022.

Because Carr fell to the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, he was not subject to the fifth-year option clubs often extend to first-round selections and could renegotiate his deal sooner.

Carr was having an MVP-caliber season last year, completing 63.8 % of his passes for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns versus only six interceptions, before suffering a broken leg in a Week 16 game against the Colts.

After that game, the Raiders were 12-3, but all of their momentum vanished. With Carr sidelined, they lost their regular season finale and their wild card round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

