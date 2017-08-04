KHOU
Patriots bring goats to practice for Tom Brady's birthday

To celebrate the 40th birthday of a quarterback many consider the GOAT (which translates into greatest of all time), the New England Patriots brought some goats (the animal) to training camp on Thursday.

Nina Mandell, USA TODAY Sports , KHOU 1:23 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

The goats had special jerseys for the occasion.

 

 

They also asked a group of kids how old they think Tom Brady is turning and the answers ranged from "I'm turning 7 to 50."

 

 

