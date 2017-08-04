Patriots bring goats to practice for Tom Brady's birthday

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on to the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

To celebrate the 40th birthday of a quarterback many consider the GOAT (which translates into greatest of all time), the New England Patriots brought some goats (the animal) to training camp on Thursday.

We invited some of Tom's friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

More baby goats at camp as club celebrates Tom Brady's 40th birthday with what they call "G.O.A.T.S. - The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time" pic.twitter.com/kAnfR4FQpv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

The goats had special jerseys for the occasion.

They also asked a group of kids how old they think Tom Brady is turning and the answers ranged from "I'm turning 7 to 50."

How old is Tom Brady (according to kids)?! pic.twitter.com/MoJ1yyJDMf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

© 2017 USA TODAY