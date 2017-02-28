NFL teams get jump start on franchise tags

And a person with knowledge of the details said the
The Giants have to designate Pierre-Paul a franchise player by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He will earn roughly $17 million this season unless the team reaches a long-term agreement by July 15.
The
This buys the teams and players until mid-July to reach agreement on new long-term contracts.
Otherwise, they'll play on one-year deals and make the average of the top five players at their position in 2017.
While only the Steelers can negotiate with Bell, other teams can negotiate with Pierre-Paul, Short and Jones. However, the compensation required — two first-round draft picks — is a strong deterrent.
The biggest superstar to get franchise tagged last year was linebacker
That set up a stalemate that often turned contentious until the sides agreed to a record-shattering deal at the deadline that was worth $114.5 million over six seasons and included more guaranteed money — $70 million — than any non-quarterback in NFL history.
The newly franchise-tagged players could make similar big splashes at their positions — or could find themselves playing on one-year franchise tenders instead.
