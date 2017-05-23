NFL relaxing penalties for on-field celebrations

The 49ers celebrate a game-winning TD in 2015. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports)

After months of discussions, the NFL is rolling back its rules for on-field celebrations, which the league hopes will lead to more fun and fewer flags.

USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero reported from the owners meeting in Chicago on Tuesday that Commissioner Roger Goodell was expected to announce the changes.

Roger Goodell is expected to tell NFL owners group celebrations, using ball as prop after TDs, going to ground, snow angels are now allowed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

There were 30 so-called “demonstration” penalties in 2016 — up from 29 over the previous two seasons combined and just five in 2013, according to data compiled by the NFL and obtained by USA TODAY Sports in February.

