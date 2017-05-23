KHOU
NFL relaxing penalties for on-field celebrations

USA TODAY Sports , KHOU 11:46 AM. CDT May 23, 2017

After months of discussions, the NFL is rolling back its rules for on-field celebrations, which the league hopes will lead to more fun and fewer flags.

USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero reported from the owners meeting in Chicago on Tuesday that Commissioner Roger Goodell was expected to announce the changes.

 

 

There were 30 so-called “demonstration” penalties in 2016 — up from 29 over the previous two seasons combined and just five in 2013, according to data compiled by the NFL and obtained by USA TODAY Sports in February.

