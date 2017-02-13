Myles Garrett was kidding about Cowboys trade

Sep 24, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in game action against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M won 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

It's pretty clearly the NFL offseason when a top draft prospect can make a video joking about a team trading up for him and have everyone freak out about it. In this particular case, Myles Garrett recorded a video several months ago joking that Jerry Jones should have the Cowboys trade up to No. 1 so he could stay in Texas, had it released on Friday and saw everyone freak out.

The real kicker for Browns fans was Garrett's note at the end of the video. "It doesn't matter, but I'd like to not go anywhere cold," Garrett said.

Breaking news: it's cold in Cleveland. Which means the Browns already made a mistake in the draft ... by being in Cleveland.

Tap here to read more of this story on CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports