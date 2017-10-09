Legendary NFL QB Y.A. Tittle dies at 90

Y.A. Tittle looking at a photo of his younger self during his playing days. (Photo: WWL-TV)

Y.A. Tittle, the prolific Hall of Fame quarterback who powered the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, died Sunday. He was 90.

LSU, his alma mater, confirmed the news on Monday.

Known as “The Bald Eagle” as much for his sturdy leadership as his prematurely receding hairline, Tittle played 17 pro seasons, starting with the Baltimore Colts of the All-American Football Conference. In the NFL, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, whom he helped lead to three straight division titles.

He was named the NFL MVP twice and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

A photo of bloodied Tittle kneeling after a hit by the Pittsburgh Steelers has remained one of the most iconic shots in football.

Tittle still remains tied with seven other players for the most touchdown passes in a single game in NFL history. He tied the mark in a 1962 game against the Washington Redskins.

He played both quarterback and tailback for LSU from 1944-1947.

